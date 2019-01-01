Truck driver dies in massive potato spill

OSAKA, Sep 29 ( News On Japan ) - A truck driver has died at the scene when his trailer overturned in Konan City, Shiga Prefecture, causing a large-scale potato spillage.

The trailer overturned while negotiating the final curve on descending slope at around 9:10 AM, on Thursday morning (Sep 28), toppling on to about 10 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Fortunately, there were no occupants in the parked cars. However, the 47-year-old male driver of the trailer was temporarily trapped inside the vehicle.

The man was rescued but was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The overturned trailer had a cargo bed length of approximately 14 meters and a maximum load capacity of around 25 tons, with side-opening wings.