Raccoon dog stranded at sea, residents pray for safety

OSAKA, Sep 29 ( News On Japan ) - A raccoon dog that was stranded on rocks off the seawall adjacent to Yamaguchi Ube Airport for over 3 days has disappeared after concerned neighbors installed a ladder to help the stricken animal escape.

It's unclear how the raccoon dog ended up on the rocks, with speculation that it fell from the seawall. The raccoon dog tried to swim back to the seawall but couldn't climb it, so it returned to the rock. In the evening during high tide, the rocks became less exposed and difficult for the animal to stay above the water.

The raccoon dog, also known as a 'tanuki' or a Japanese raccoon dog, was spotted stranded at sea near Ube City in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Sep 23, but was no where to be found on the Wednesday evening (Sep 27) after concerned locals set up a ladder for the animal to climb up the seawall.