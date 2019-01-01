Raccoon dog stranded at sea, residents pray for safety
OSAKA, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - A raccoon dog that was stranded on rocks off the seawall adjacent to Yamaguchi Ube Airport for over 3 days has disappeared after concerned neighbors installed a ladder to help the stricken animal escape.
It's unclear how the raccoon dog ended up on the rocks, with speculation that it fell from the seawall. The raccoon dog tried to swim back to the seawall but couldn't climb it, so it returned to the rock. In the evening during high tide, the rocks became less exposed and difficult for the animal to stay above the water.
The raccoon dog, also known as a 'tanuki' or a Japanese raccoon dog, was spotted stranded at sea near Ube City in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Sep 23, but was no where to be found on the Wednesday evening (Sep 27) after concerned locals set up a ladder for the animal to climb up the seawall.
A veteran male zookeeper has died after being bitten on the neck by a lion during feeding time at a safari park in northern Japan.
Two men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of graffiti with green and black spray paint on the walls of a commercial building near JR Hachioji Station, Tokyo.
A truck driver has died at the scene when his trailer overturned in Konan City, Shiga Prefecture, causing a large-scale potato spillage.
A 2019 survey found that Spain is one of the top three countries that Japanese people would like to visit in the future.
While escalating energy costs have been grabbing headlines in Japan, water supply charges are rising nationwide, with some predicting a "tenfold" increase due to aging water pipes.
A 73-year-old unemployed man fatally stabbed his wife and eldest daughter who were inpatients at a neurology hospital in Shizuoka, central Japan, before turning the knife on himself Wednesday afternoon.
Major sushi chain Sushiro is introducing a new system for ordering sushi that circulates on screens.
In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.
The Chiba District Court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence to a former police inspector who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and other crimes against several women.
Patients with 'pool fever,' a viral infection often spread in public swimming pools, have reached their highest level in 10 years.
Experts have issued a warning regarding the bursting of balance balls, with 4 serious accidents reported in Japan over the past 3 years.
Part-time employees in Japan are limiting their working hours to avoid the burden of social insurance premiums, creating an income ceiling beyond which they are unwilling to work.
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday under a shrine he was demolishing in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture.
An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.
A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.