Graffiti artists nabbed at Tokyo station

TOKYO, Sep 29 ( News On Japan ) - Two men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of graffiti with green and black spray paint on the walls of a commercial building near JR Hachioji Station, Tokyo.

The suspects, Yosuke Yamamoto (23) and Reisei Nakano (21), are alleged to have committed the graffiti in the late night hours of September 6.

There have been around five cases of similar graffiti found in the vicinity, and it is suspected that the two may have been involved in these incidents as well.

Yamamoto reportedly stated during questioning, "I was influenced by hip-hop culture and wanted to try creating art," while Nakano admitted, "I wanted to leave my mark at that location."