Graffiti artists nabbed at Tokyo station
TOKYO, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - Two men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of graffiti with green and black spray paint on the walls of a commercial building near JR Hachioji Station, Tokyo.
The suspects, Yosuke Yamamoto (23) and Reisei Nakano (21), are alleged to have committed the graffiti in the late night hours of September 6.
There have been around five cases of similar graffiti found in the vicinity, and it is suspected that the two may have been involved in these incidents as well.
Yamamoto reportedly stated during questioning, "I was influenced by hip-hop culture and wanted to try creating art," while Nakano admitted, "I wanted to leave my mark at that location."
Graffiti artists nabbed at Tokyo station
News On Japan - Sep 29
Two men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of graffiti with green and black spray paint on the walls of a commercial building near JR Hachioji Station, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 29
Two men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of graffiti with green and black spray paint on the walls of a commercial building near JR Hachioji Station, Tokyo.
Man stabs hospitalized wife, daughter to death
News On Japan - Sep 28
A 73-year-old unemployed man fatally stabbed his wife and eldest daughter who were inpatients at a neurology hospital in Shizuoka, central Japan, before turning the knife on himself Wednesday afternoon.
News On Japan - Sep 28
A 73-year-old unemployed man fatally stabbed his wife and eldest daughter who were inpatients at a neurology hospital in Shizuoka, central Japan, before turning the knife on himself Wednesday afternoon.
Japan Supreme Court hears argument on surgery requirement for gender change
NHK - Sep 28
A lawyer for a transgender individual has told Japan's Supreme Court that the requirement of surgery to remove reproductive functions for gender registry changes is unconstitutional.
NHK - Sep 28
A lawyer for a transgender individual has told Japan's Supreme Court that the requirement of surgery to remove reproductive functions for gender registry changes is unconstitutional.
Police inspector sentenced to 13 years jail for multiple sexual assaults
News On Japan - Sep 27
The Chiba District Court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence to a former police inspector who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and other crimes against several women.
News On Japan - Sep 27
The Chiba District Court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence to a former police inspector who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and other crimes against several women.
Japanese police arrest online casino-related payment agents
NHK - Sep 27
Tokyo police have arrested two Japanese men on suspicion of aiding illegal online gambling.
NHK - Sep 27
Tokyo police have arrested two Japanese men on suspicion of aiding illegal online gambling.
Man crushed to death while demolishing shrine
News On Japan - Sep 26
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday under a shrine he was demolishing in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture.
News On Japan - Sep 26
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday under a shrine he was demolishing in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture.
Japan’s forgotten people～Scars of war run deep as struggle for citizenship continues in Philippines
TV Asahi - Sep 26
Before the war, large numbers of Japanese people immigrated to the Philippines and worked in the cultivation of hemp and other crops. Many of them married local Filipino women and started families.
TV Asahi - Sep 26
Before the war, large numbers of Japanese people immigrated to the Philippines and worked in the cultivation of hemp and other crops. Many of them married local Filipino women and started families.
Teen slashes random shoppers in supermarket fish section
News On Japan - Sep 25
An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.
News On Japan - Sep 25
An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.
Reggae singer "CHEHON" busted for marijuana
News On Japan - Sep 25
A male reggae musician who goes by the name "CHEHON" has been arrested for possessing marijuana in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A male reggae musician who goes by the name "CHEHON" has been arrested for possessing marijuana in Tokyo.
Woman dies after being bashed for 20 minutes in apartment
News On Japan - Sep 25
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
Japan's Princess Kako tests positive for coronavirus
NHK - Sep 25
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Princess Kako has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NHK - Sep 25
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Princess Kako has tested positive for the coronavirus.
4 Chinese men fined for taking garbage bags
News On Japan - Sep 24
Fukuoka City has slapped four Chinese nationals with 50,000 yen fines for repeatedly swiping garbage bags containing aluminum cans without permission.
News On Japan - Sep 24
Fukuoka City has slapped four Chinese nationals with 50,000 yen fines for repeatedly swiping garbage bags containing aluminum cans without permission.
Young bear goes on Niigata bathroom rampage, terrifying locals
News On Japan - Sep 23
Witnesses have recounted a close encounter with a bear in a residential area of Sekigawa Village, Niigata Prefecture, when the beast invaded their house and went on a rampage in the bathroom.
News On Japan - Sep 23
Witnesses have recounted a close encounter with a bear in a residential area of Sekigawa Village, Niigata Prefecture, when the beast invaded their house and went on a rampage in the bathroom.
Bridge nameplate thefts rattle Shizuoka
News On Japan - Sep 23
A wave of bridge nameplate thefts has swept across Shizuoka Prefecture, with 90 of the metal plates stolen so far this month.
News On Japan - Sep 23
A wave of bridge nameplate thefts has swept across Shizuoka Prefecture, with 90 of the metal plates stolen so far this month.
Crown Prince, Princess Akishino mark 50th anniversary of diplomacy in Vietnam
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the country and Vietnam in its capital Hanoi.
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the country and Vietnam in its capital Hanoi.
Japan warns 'Don't put your face in coffin'
News On Japan - Sep 22
Unexpected accidents can happen while giving a final farewell to a loved one, with three deaths reported in Japan from inhaling carbon dioxide inside coffins.
News On Japan - Sep 22
Unexpected accidents can happen while giving a final farewell to a loved one, with three deaths reported in Japan from inhaling carbon dioxide inside coffins.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7