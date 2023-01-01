Exile Atsushi catches lyme disease, Japan warns of tick season ahead

TOKYO, Sep 30 ( News On Japan ) - Exile's Atsushi has come out on livestream telling how he was struck down by lyme disease, which is transmitted by the bite of an infected tick and can take 2-3 years to recover.

The 43-year-old musician reported the onset of Lyme disease during a live stream on Sep 27, where he took off his trademark sunglasses, revealing that he is undergoing treatment.

"I had seizures at home that wouldn't stop so I had to be taken to hospital," Atsushi said.

Humans contract Lyme disease when they are bitten by ticks that harbor Borrelia bacteria, leading to symptoms such as headaches, fever, and overall fatigue. If left untreated, it can progress to cause damage to the brain and heart, and in severe cases, it can lead to death.

In March 2023, Atsushi suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, and for over two months afterward, he dealt with severe headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

During this time, he also developed "Meniere's disease," which causes lymphatic fluid to accumulate in the ears, which left the musician "feeling at rock bottom, lacking energy, and having no motivation." Subsequent tests revealed that he also had Lyme disease.

According to Professor Satoshi Kukina of Osaka University Medical School, Lyme disease is a type of infectious disease transmitted by ticks and can manifest symptoms such as rashes, headaches, and fatigue. If left untreated, it can also lead to chronic arthritis and peripheral skin inflammation. The treatment typically involves administering antibiotics for 2 to 4 weeks, but even after treatment, symptoms can persist for more than six months.

Ticks are known to inhabit all of Hokkaido and high-altitude mountains in Honshu, Japan's main island. They are especially common in forests and thickets where animals reside. It is important to be cautious when traversing animal trails used by wild boars and deer.

Professor Kukina advises, "Although about 10 cases are reported annually in Japan, there is a possibility that it is spreading even more widely. As we approach the autumn hiking season and more people venture into the mountains, please be cautious."

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases website recommends protecting oneself from tick bites by reducing exposed skin on the arms, legs, and neck. They suggest wearing high-necked clothing or wrapping a towel around the neck, and keeping sleeves and hems tucked into gloves and boots or inside socks.

Professor Kukina also advises, "If you are bitten by a tick, please visit a dermatologist immediately. There is a risk of inflammation at the site of the bite, so do not attempt to remove it forcibly."