8 horses die in fire at riding club
OSAKA, Oct 02 (News On Japan) - A fire engulfed a horse barn at a riding club in Hiroshima City on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight horses.
Residents in the Asaminami Ward reported a fire with black smoke billowing from the buildings at around noon on Sep 30.
Seventeen fire trucks and one helicopter were dispatched, extinguishing the fire three hours later. At least two buildings, including the horse barn, were completely destroyed, and nearby mountains suffered some fire damage.
The landowner of the riding club stated, 'The flames were intense. I asked my neighbors if we could release the horses, but it was impossible.'
As a result of this fire, eight horses, including ponies, and one dog have been confirmed dead.
The police and fire department are investigating the cause of the fire.
News On Japan - Oct 02
