Car smashes into McDonald's, man inside injured while eating

TOKYO, Oct 05 ( News On Japan ) - A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.

According to police, the car driven by a man in his 20s collided with the entrance of the store before 7:00 PM, breaking the glass while on its way to the drive-thru order window.

A 20-year-old man dining inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries, including a bruise on his right side.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are investigating the accident and suspect the driver was at fault.