Car smashes into McDonald's, man inside injured while eating
By Brian Dentry
TOKYO, Oct 05 (News On Japan) - A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.
According to police, the car driven by a man in his 20s collided with the entrance of the store before 7:00 PM, breaking the glass while on its way to the drive-thru order window.
A 20-year-old man dining inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries, including a bruise on his right side.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
Police are investigating the accident and suspect the driver was at fault.
Oct 05 (ANNnewsCH) - 宇都宮市の飲食店に、乗用車が接触する事故があり、店内で食事をしていた男性1人が軽いけがをしました。 ...continue reading
Calls to legalise same-sex marriage in Japan
Pressure has been mounting on Japan’s government to legalise same-sex unions after a court ruled earlier this year that a ban on them was unconstitutional.
35 women arrested for prostitution in Shinjuku park
In response to an increasing number of "standing prostitutes" around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, 35 women have been arrested in a police crackdown.
Nara City probes alleged abuse of deer
The western Japanese city of Nara known for its deer is investigating allegations that the animals have been abused.
8 horses die in fire at riding club
A fire engulfed a horse barn at a riding club in Hiroshima City on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight horses.
Nagoya enforces 'No walking on escalators'
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
Monkey invades house, attacks young boys
Two young boys were attacked and injured by a monkey in Kyushu on Saturday, with a security camera capturing the primate entering a house before biting a 5-year-old boy inside.
Veteran zookeeper mauled to death by lioness
A veteran male zookeeper has died after being mauled by a lion during feeding time at a safari park in northern Japan.
Graffiti artists nabbed at Tokyo station
Two men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of graffiti with green and black spray paint on the walls of a commercial building near JR Hachioji Station, Tokyo.
Raccoon dog stranded at sea, residents pray for safety
A raccoon dog that was stranded on rocks off the seawall adjacent to Yamaguchi Ube Airport for over 3 days has disappeared after concerned neighbors installed a ladder to help the stricken animal escape.
Truck driver dies in massive potato spill
A truck driver has died at the scene when his trailer overturned in Konan City, Shiga Prefecture, causing a large-scale potato spillage.
Man stabs hospitalized wife, daughter to death
A 73-year-old unemployed man fatally stabbed his wife and eldest daughter who were inpatients at a neurology hospital in Shizuoka, central Japan, before turning the knife on himself Wednesday afternoon.
Japan Supreme Court hears argument on surgery requirement for gender change
A lawyer for a transgender individual has told Japan's Supreme Court that the requirement of surgery to remove reproductive functions for gender registry changes is unconstitutional.
Police inspector sentenced to 13 years jail for multiple sexual assaults
The Chiba District Court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence to a former police inspector who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and other crimes against several women.
Japanese police arrest online casino-related payment agents
Tokyo police have arrested two Japanese men on suspicion of aiding illegal online gambling.
Man crushed to death while demolishing shrine
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday under a shrine he was demolishing in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture.
