"RoboCop" voice actor caught snatching bag at Haneda Airport

TOKYO, Oct 05 ( News On Japan ) - A 48-year-old voice actor known for dubbing movies such as "RoboCop" was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from an elderly woman in her 80s at Haneda Airport and injuring a man in his 60s who was chasing him.

The suspect, identified as Kazutaka Nakao, also known as Kazutaka Nakaoichi, is suspected of stealing a handbag from an 80-year-old woman sitting on a sofa at Haneda Airport Terminal 2 last month, and assaulted a man in his 60s who was pursuing him, causing injury.

At the time, Nakao was planning to board a plane while under the influence of alcohol.

During questioning, Nakao denied the allegations, stating that he thought the bag belonged to his manager.

Immediately prior to this incident, Nakao had been caught stealing a wallet worth approximately 14,000 yen from a store in the airport.