42 cross-country runners stung by Japanese giant hornets

NAGOYA, Oct 10 ( News On Japan ) - At a cross-country running event held in central Japan on Sunday, a swarm of giant hornets attacked 42 athletes on the mountain trail.

Along the "Hida Iiyama Trail" in Ichinomiya-cho, Takayama City, 42 out of the 248 participants (men and women) were stung by a large swarm of Japanese giant hornets that appeared about 20 kilometers from the starting line, with their arms and legs being the most affected areas.

Japanese giant hornets, which are relatively small within the hornet family with a body length of around 2 centimeters, are still considered highly dangerous due to their potent venom and the fact that a single hornet can sting multiple times, making them highly aggressive.

However, according to the organizing committee, the hornets' nests were located slightly away from the mountain trail used for the race, so it seems that the athletes did not directly disturb the nests.

The hornets' nests are reportedly still in place, and removal operations in the vicinity are planned to take place.

Three of the athletes who were stung were briefly hospitalized.