Japan's bank payments network still down

TOKYO, Oct 11 ( News On Japan ) - At least 11 banks in Japan are suffering interruptions in the country's payments clearing network which was still down on Wednesday morning.

According to the Japanese Bankers Association, the cause of the failure is believed to be in the system operated by Zengin-Net and the relay computers that exist between each financial institution.

Eleven financial institutions, including Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, which were unable to make transfers to other financial institutions, were updating their systems during the three-day holiday period.

Of the approximately 1.4 million transfers made on the 10th, approximately 400,000 have been delayed, with some being processed on the 11th.