Japan's bank payments network still down
Bank customers facing such problem for 1st time since network was set up in 1973, according to local media
TOKYO, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - At least 11 banks in Japan are suffering interruptions in the country's payments clearing network which was still down on Wednesday morning.
According to the Japanese Bankers Association, the cause of the failure is believed to be in the system operated by Zengin-Net and the relay computers that exist between each financial institution.
Eleven financial institutions, including Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, which were unable to make transfers to other financial institutions, were updating their systems during the three-day holiday period.
Of the approximately 1.4 million transfers made on the 10th, approximately 400,000 have been delayed, with some being processed on the 11th.
Nissan is SINKING // Here's why I'm Worried about the Japanese Automaker...
Can Nissan overcome its failure to generate profits in a tightening Chinese market? Can the North American Market carry the load? for how long?
IMF lifts Japan's growth, price outlooks as recovery rolls along
The International Monetary Fund raised its forecasts for Japan’s growth and price gains, projecting that inflation in the world’s third largest economy will run much hotter than the Bank of Japan’s target over the next year.
Big Motor meltdown causes wave of bankrupticies
Mistrust throughout the used car industry in Japan due to the Big Motor scandal has led to 57 stores going bankrupt from January to September, which is already more than last year.
15% of residents in Tokyo's richest district are presidents
One in 6.6 residents in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the highest-income ward in Japan, is a company president ("Shacho" / 社長), according to Tokyo Shoko Research.
Why Japanese hate working with foreigners
This is why Japanese don’t like working with Foreigners. Let me explain, many foreigners misunderstand Japanese work culture and Japanese business culture. Even some that have experienced it firsthand, still don’t get it.
Johnny's news conference moderator admits to journalist blacklist
The moderator of a recent news conference held by talent agency Johnny & Associates admits that he had a list of journalists who were not allowed to ask questions.
Uniqlo opens first Mumbai store in growing India push
MUMBAI -- Uniqlo's first store in Mumbai is opening Friday as the clothing brand, operated by Japan's Fast Retailing, expands its footprint in India.
Real wages in Japan fell for 17th straight month in August
Japan's real wages fell in August for the 17th straight month as inflation continued to outpace pay gains.
Johnny's symbolic HQ sign removed
The iconic headquarters sign that symbolized Johnny & Associates is now being removed ahead of the company's name change scheduled for Oct 17.
Amazon Japan delivery driver found eligible for workers' compensation
A self-employed delivery driver for the Japanese unit of Amazon.com Inc. has been deemed eligible for workers' compensation after he was injured on the job, a labor union said Wednesday.
Softbank CEO implores Japan to wake up to AI adoption
Softacom CEO predicted that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) would be realized within the next decade.
Surging Tokyo property prices squeeze out young professionals
After weathering decades of deflation and stagnant growth, Japan is seeing an investment boom that has made apartments in central Tokyo unaffordable for young Japanese professionals.
Kishida endorses new era of sustainable investing
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a plan aimed at diverting a significant portion of its massive savings towards sustainable investment vehicles.
Prices for Nvidia generative AI chips soar in Japan
Japanese prices of semiconductor devices for data centers from U.S.-based Nvidia are skyrocketing on the weak yen, driving up costs for developers of generative AI.
Yamato Transport goes all electric in Kyoto
Delivery giant Yamato Transport has replaced all delivery vans at its Kyoto branch with electric vehicles.
