Blogger ordered to pay woman compensation for discriminatory posts

TOKYO, Oct 13 ( News On Japan ) - A third-generation Korean woman living in Japan who sought compensation from a man who had posted discriminatory comments such as "Go back to your homeland," on his blog, has won a court battle which ruled the posts illegal.

This case dates back to June 2016 when a man in his 40s from Ibaraki Prefecture posted comments on his blog, such as "Enemy nationals who are hostile to Japan, go back to your homeland," directed at Ms. Choi Gangee (50) of Kawasaki City. She claimed to have suffered psychological distress due to these comments and sought 3.05 million yen in compensation from the man.

In Thursday's ruling, the Yokohama District Court's Kawasaki Branch determined that the posts constituted "unjust discriminatory behavior that incites exclusion from the local community and illegally infringes on personal rights." They also noted that the posts were "malicious" and ordered the man to pay 1.94 million yen in compensation.

Ms. Choi Gangee stated, "Foreign residents in Japan have endured the words 'Go back to your country' for a long time. I believe this judgment shows that we are all fellow human beings."

The man's posts were removed by the blog's hosting company after the Justice Bureau recognized them as a human rights violation in September 2016. However, the man continued to make similar posts on social media and elsewhere, including accusing Ms. Choi of engaging in "victim business" until October 2020.