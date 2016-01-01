Blogger ordered to pay woman compensation for discriminatory posts
TOKYO, Oct 13 (News On Japan) - A third-generation Korean woman living in Japan who sought compensation from a man who had posted discriminatory comments such as "Go back to your homeland," on his blog, has won a court battle which ruled the posts illegal.
This case dates back to June 2016 when a man in his 40s from Ibaraki Prefecture posted comments on his blog, such as "Enemy nationals who are hostile to Japan, go back to your homeland," directed at Ms. Choi Gangee (50) of Kawasaki City. She claimed to have suffered psychological distress due to these comments and sought 3.05 million yen in compensation from the man.
In Thursday's ruling, the Yokohama District Court's Kawasaki Branch determined that the posts constituted "unjust discriminatory behavior that incites exclusion from the local community and illegally infringes on personal rights." They also noted that the posts were "malicious" and ordered the man to pay 1.94 million yen in compensation.
Ms. Choi Gangee stated, "Foreign residents in Japan have endured the words 'Go back to your country' for a long time. I believe this judgment shows that we are all fellow human beings."
The man's posts were removed by the blog's hosting company after the Justice Bureau recognized them as a human rights violation in September 2016. However, the man continued to make similar posts on social media and elsewhere, including accusing Ms. Choi of engaging in "victim business" until October 2020.
News On Japan - Oct 13
A third-generation Korean woman living in Japan who sought compensation from a man who had posted discriminatory comments such as "Go back to your homeland," on his blog, has won a court battle which ruled the posts illegal.
News On Japan - Oct 12
When we think of luminescent creatures, we often envision fireflies emitting a fantastical, soft glow, or the stunning bioluminescence of deep-sea creatures like jellyfish and firefly squids. However, a new discovery has emerged after an 80-year hiatus - the 'glowing' snail.
News On Japan - Oct 12
Even if you are lousy at writing letters, an AI robot can reproduce your handwriting and express your feelings, simulating both style and pen pressure.
News On Japan - Oct 12
A two-story wooden house in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, with two bodies found in the ruins.
News On Japan - Oct 12
A record number of accidents and severe agricultural damage in northern Japan are the result of a flourishing deer population.
News On Japan - Oct 11
Tokyo's Minato Ward Assembly recently made a formal decision to allocate 500 million yen of taxpayers' money for overseas study trips for all public junior high schools, sparking both support and opposition.
News On Japan - Oct 11
A company employee in his 40s died on Monday after the garbage truck he was unloading tipped and fell 5 meters into a garbage pit at a waste processing facility in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 10
Google has announced its commitment to advance AI development while ensuring safety, making Japan the second country after the United States to receive this pledge.
News On Japan - Oct 10
At a cross-country running event held in central Japan on Sunday, a swarm of giant hornets attacked 42 athletes on the mountain trail.
News On Japan - Oct 10
A man has died after becoming trapped between a guardrail and a festival float that was being tested in Osaka.
News On Japan - Oct 10
ABC TV "News Okaeri" announcer Taichi Yokoyama travels across Japan introducing SDGs initiatives and locations.
News On Japan - Oct 10
With the first-ever 'SpoGOMI' World Cup scheduled for Tokyo next month, a match was held in Shinjuku on Monday to determine the Japanese representative for the sport of picking up garbage.
News On Japan - Oct 10
Mistrust throughout the used car industry in Japan due to the Big Motor scandal has led to 57 stores going bankrupt from January to September, which is already more than last year.
News On Japan - Oct 09
Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
News On Japan - Oct 09
A tsunami advisory was temporarily issued for a wide area along Japan's Pacific coast on Monday morning, despite no earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher being observed.
News On Japan - Oct 09
One in 6.6 residents in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the highest-income ward in Japan, is a company president ("Shacho" / 社長), according to Tokyo Shoko Research.