Declining grades behind student stabbings, teen boy admits to charges in court
TOKYO, Oct 13 (News On Japan) - A former high school student accused of stabbing three individuals, including students taking the University Entrance Examination, in front of the University of Tokyo, has admitted to the charges in court.
In January 2022, on the first day of the exams, the 19-year-old male, who was a second-year high school student at the time, faced charges related to attempting to kill three exam takers with a knife in front of the University of Tokyo.
During the initial court hearing, the young man apologized, saying, "I deeply regret causing harm to the victims, both mentally and physically," and acknowledged the charges.
In the opening statement, the prosecution said, "He aspired to join the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Science, but as his grades declined, he became desperate. He carried a sense of guilt for planning to kill numerous exam takers indiscriminately, and he contemplated suicide."
News On Japan - Oct 13
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pulling down the underwear of a woman in her 20s and touching her lower body inside a JR Saikyo Line train.
News On Japan - Oct 13
The Fujieda Festival is held once every three years in Shizuoka Prefecture, with various local food stalls, known as "yatai," parading through the streets, entertaining the visiting crowds.
News On Japan - Oct 13
News On Japan - Oct 12
A two-story wooden house in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, with two bodies found in the ruins.
Kyodo - Oct 12
Police said Wednesday they retrieved a body of a man who went missing in a cave tour on the southern island of Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.
Kyodo - Oct 12
A driver was arrested Tuesday after a woman in her 80s was hit by a van and dragged for about 2 kilometers in western Tokyo, resulting in her death, police said.
News On Japan - Oct 11
A company employee in his 40s died on Monday after the garbage truck he was unloading tipped and fell 5 meters into a garbage pit at a waste processing facility in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 10
A man has died after becoming trapped between a guardrail and a festival float that was being tested in Osaka.
News On Japan - Oct 09
Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
News On Japan - Oct 09
Six passengers, including infants, were injured when chemicals leaked from the luggage carried by passengers on the Tohoku Shinkansen train that arrived at JR Sendai Station.
Kyodo - Oct 09
Four people were attacked by a bear on Monday in a residential area in Akita, northeastern Japan, with the whereabouts of the animal currently unknown, local authorities said.
NHK - Oct 09
Police have recovered the bodies of four climbers on Mount Asahi in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. They suspect the two men and two women ran into trouble after getting lost.
NHK - Oct 09
A car ran into people around a sidewalk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday night, injuring seven.
NHK - Oct 09
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of killing the chief priest of a temple in Tokyo by burning charcoal briquettes.
AP - Oct 07
Three bears that snuck into a tatami mat factory in northern Japan and holed up inside for nearly a day have been captured, town officials say.
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man in his 50s has died after being stung while attempting to remove hornets in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.