'Chikan' caught pulling down woman's underwear on Tokyo train
TOKYO, Oct 13 (News On Japan) - A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pulling down the underwear of a woman in her 20s and touching her lower body inside a JR Saikyo Line train.
According to Tokyo police, the unemployed man was traveling between Shinjuku Station and Ikebukuro Station in April this year, where he is suspected of fondling the lower body of a woman in her 20s on the JR Saikyo Line train.
The man is believed to have committed the crime by pulling down the woman's underwear on a crowded train during rush hour.
A man who was on the same train noticed the woman was acting strange and apprehended the suspect, but he escaped onto the tracks and fled.
In response to the investigation, the suspect denied the charges, saying, "The arrest was based false information made up by the police."
The woman complained that another person also touched her lower body, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating whether anyone else was involved.
