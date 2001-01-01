Kobe's population drops below 1.5 million

KOBE, Oct 13 (News On Japan) - Kobe City's population has decreased to below 1.5 million for the first time in 22 years.

According to Kobe City, the estimated population as of October 1st decreased by 806 people from the previous month, reaching a significant milestone at 1,499,887 people. The population has been steadily declining since its peak in 2011 at 1,545,000 people, and this is the first time it has dropped below 1.5 million since 2001.

Kobe City attributes the population decline to factors such as the outflow of residents from Suma New Town and policies that restrict the construction of tower apartments.

Mayor Kizoh Konomoto announced, "We want to focus on urban development from the perspective of controlling the population in the long term, rather than increasing the immediate population."

Mayor Konomoto aims to enhance the city's attractiveness through support for households with children and other measures.

