South Korea's most popular hamburger debuts in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 26 ( News On Japan ) - A hamburger chain with the most outlets in South Korea has arrived in Japan for the first time.

"MOM'S TOUCH" opened in Shibuya for a limited time from Oct 20, with a popular signature menu boasting large servings.

This shop has a reservation system for dine-in which is already booked out until the 9th of next month.

However, even without a reservation, you can queue up to order take-away food.

The most popular item is the 'Cyburger', which uses an entire chicken thigh. The crispy, spicy chicken combined with a secret sauce creates an addictive flavor.

The hamburger chain is considering opening a official store by next year if things go well.