South Korea's most popular hamburger debuts in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 26 (News On Japan) - A hamburger chain with the most outlets in South Korea has arrived in Japan for the first time.
"MOM'S TOUCH" opened in Shibuya for a limited time from Oct 20, with a popular signature menu boasting large servings.
This shop has a reservation system for dine-in which is already booked out until the 9th of next month.
However, even without a reservation, you can queue up to order take-away food.
The most popular item is the 'Cyburger', which uses an entire chicken thigh. The crispy, spicy chicken combined with a secret sauce creates an addictive flavor.
The hamburger chain is considering opening a official store by next year if things go well.
Tokyo consumer prices rise 2.7 percent; accommodation fees jump 42.8 percent
News On Japan - Oct 27
The consumer price index for Tokyo's 23 wards increased by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, excluding perishable foods, while the first expansion in growth was recorded in four months, as announced by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Russian passenger ship begins Ishikawa-Vladivostok route
News On Japan - Oct 27
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Elderly driver plows into 3 elementary school students, causing seriously injuries
News On Japan - Oct 27
A 75-year-old man has been arrested after his car hit 3 second-grade elementary school students, leaving one boy unconscious and the other 2 hospitalized with fractures.
Tokyo's Hachiko statue to be covered up to prevent Halloween crowding
NHK - Oct 27
Officials of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plan to cover an iconic dog statue with a temporary enclosure in the coming days so Halloween revelers will not gather around it.
Surge in bankruptcies among takoyaki, okonomiyaki, yaki soba shops
News On Japan - Oct 26
Against a backdrop of soaring raw material and labor costs, there's been a rapid increase in bankruptcies among shops offering the "flour-based" foods including takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and yaki soba.
Russians caught smuggling 113 kg of stimulants
News On Japan - Oct 26
Three men of Russian nationality have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.
Man on trial for doctor slaying
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man on trial for barricaded himself in a doctor's house with a shotgun for 11 hours in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, fatally shooting the male resident, said he had no intention of killing the victim.
Smartphone stolen from drunk live streamer
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man who was drunk and fell asleep just 7 minutes into a live stream in Yokohama, had his phone stolen, with the activities of the thief continuing to be broadcast for another 90 minutes.
Guerrilla thunderstorm causes panic in Roppongi
News On Japan - Oct 26
A sudden downpour of large hailstones accompanied by loud thunder sent a wave of panic in Roppongi on Wednesday night.
South Korea's most popular hamburger debuts in Japan
News On Japan - Oct 26
A hamburger chain with the most outlets in South Korea has arrived in Japan for the first time.
New Osaka school to feature adjustable rooftop pool
News On Japan - Oct 25
A new state-of-the-art public elementary and junior high school is set to open in Osaka next April.
School teacher busted embezzling 'nature program' funds
News On Japan - Oct 25
A teacher from a Himeji City public elementary school in Hyogo Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling approximately 270,000 yen meant for the food budget of a nature school program.
Tokyo commuter boat begins service
News On Japan - Oct 25
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has introduced boats as a new means of commuting, connecting Nihonbashi with Toyosu in just 20 minutes.
Drunk Osaka cop assaults station worker
News On Japan - Oct 25
A 25-year-old male sergeant from the Osaka Prefectural Police is under investigation following allegations that he assaulted a station staff member.
'Red bandana' gang bashes teen boy over modified motorcycle
News On Japan - Oct 25
Eleven high school boys wearing red bandanas have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a 19-year-old boy with a bat on the streets of Tachikawa, Tokyo.
7 Graceful Things Japanese Couples Do To Feel Closer To One Another
newsonjapan.com - Oct 25
It's no wonder that Japan and its rich culture have drawn countless people around the world to study, adore, and mimic.
