Guerrilla thunderstorm causes panic in Roppongi
TOKYO, Oct 26 (News On Japan) - A sudden downpour of large hailstones accompanied by loud thunder sent a wave of panic in Roppongi on Wednesday night.
Atmospheric conditions became unstable from Western to Northern Japan on Oct 25, leading to localized, intense thunderstorms.
Pedestrians in the center of Tokyo hastily took shelter under buildings as large hailstones pelted the ground.
The roads became as white as if covered with snow. From the top of the hill, a massive amount of ice flowed down, reminiscent of a "river of hail".
Russian passenger ship begins Ishikawa-Vladivostok route
News On Japan - Oct 27
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Tokyo's Hachiko statue to be covered up to prevent Halloween crowding
NHK - Oct 27
Officials of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plan to cover an iconic dog statue with a temporary enclosure in the coming days so Halloween revelers will not gather around it.
Guerrilla thunderstorm causes panic in Roppongi
A sudden downpour of large hailstones accompanied by loud thunder sent a wave of panic in Roppongi on Wednesday night.
Tokyo commuter boat begins service
News On Japan - Oct 25
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has introduced boats as a new means of commuting, connecting Nihonbashi with Toyosu in just 20 minutes.
Kyoto turns back time with 'Festival of the Ages' parade
NHK - Oct 23
About 2,000 people in costumes from various eras in Japanese history paraded through the ancient capital of Kyoto on Sunday.
USA to Japan by Luxury Cruise Ship | Silversea Royal Suite
Trek Trendy - Oct 23
Join me as I cross from America to Japan by luxury cruise ship, onboard Silversea’s Silver Whisper. This is an ultra luxury cruise line, where everything is taken care of from having your own butler, a spacious Royal suite, fine dining and first class service.
First snow on Mount Zao, 6 days earlier than average
News On Japan - Oct 23
A cold air mass above northern Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with the "first snow" observed on Mt. Zao, Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday morning.
Weather conditions ideal for 'castle in the sky'
News On Japan - Oct 20
At the ruins of Takeda Castle in Asago City, Hyogo Prefecture, a mystical sight, known as the "sea of clouds," appeared on Thursday.
Autumn leaves color Oku-Nikko
News On Japan - Oct 19
Autumn leaves are in full bloom in Tochigi and Nikko, with red and yellow trees surrounding pure white running water.
Foreign visitor spending hits record in Japan as 'overtourism' concern returns
NHK - Oct 19
Foreign visitors are back in Japan and putting more money into the economy than ever before. Their spending hit a quarterly record, backed by a sharp recovery in arrival numbers and the weaker yen.
Japan's bullet trains going completely smoke-free
News On Japan - Oct 17
Starting from next spring, smoking rooms will be phased out on all Shinkansen trains operated by JR Tokai, JR West Japan, and JR Kyushu, making the entire trip smoke-free.
Japanese airline puts on extra flight after group of sumo wrestlers made plane too heavy
AFP - Oct 17
Japan’s flag carrier airline was forced to lay on an extra flight because flights carrying sumo wrestlers may have been too heavy to fly safely.
Ibaraki ranks 'least attractive prefecture' for 12th time in 15 years
News On Japan - Oct 17
This year's prefectural attractiveness ranking placed Hokkaido in 1st place, Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place, and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd place, marking the same top three for the fourth consecutive year.
21-hour Cruise on cheapest room on a Japan's Overnight ferry | Tokyo Kyushu Ferry
At JAPAN - Oct 16
Tonight i took the cheapest room on the Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry's "Soreiyu", a convenient way to travel from Kanto to Kyushu, from Yokosuka to Shin Moji
Kanto's autumn festival features traditional 'float turning'
News On Japan - Oct 14
One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".
With Japan’s otaku haven Akihabara soon undergoing redevelopment, some fear it may lose its charm
automaton-media.com - Oct 13
Akihabara has been a hub of otaku culture for decades. However, in light of news that the district will be undergoing redevelopment, some seem to have concerns about whether the changes will result in the area losing its unique charm.
