Guerrilla thunderstorm causes panic in Roppongi

TOKYO, Oct 26 ( News On Japan ) - A sudden downpour of large hailstones accompanied by loud thunder sent a wave of panic in Roppongi on Wednesday night.

Atmospheric conditions became unstable from Western to Northern Japan on Oct 25, leading to localized, intense thunderstorms.

Pedestrians in the center of Tokyo hastily took shelter under buildings as large hailstones pelted the ground.

The roads became as white as if covered with snow. From the top of the hill, a massive amount of ice flowed down, reminiscent of a "river of hail".