"Japan Mobility Show" begins!

TOKYO, Oct 29 ( News On Japan ) - Japan Mobility Show, reborn from the ashes of The Tokyo Motor Show, an automobile festival that was canceled due to COVID-19, opened to the public on Friday, with a record-breaking 475 enterprises and startups participating.

The Chinese manufacturer BYD, which last year ranked number one in the world in sales of EVs (electric vehicles) and PHEVs (plug-in hybrids), is attracting widespread media attention.

BYD entered the Japanese market in January of this year, equipped with unique features for the Japanese market.

Japanese companies, which have been said to be lagging in the EV market, are strengthening their EV strategies to compete with the Chinese players.