Dog's Day pet tourism goes barking mad

TOKYO, Nov 01 ( News On Japan ) - In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".

"Dog's Day" pet tourism is gaining traction, with buses that allow dog owners and their pets to share night views at places like Tokyo Station and Odaiba.

The bus interior has been designed to be dog-friendly, including features to prevent dogs from slipping, and owners can disembark from the bus with their dogs at strategic locations for a walk and take happy snaps.

Last year, the number of domestic dogs in Japan reached a record high of 426,000.