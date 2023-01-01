Japan fast tracks hydrogen trains to reduce emissions
TOKYO, Nov 01 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and JR companies held a meeting for the first time on Wednesday to share information on introducing railways that run on hydrogen fuel in order to "decarbonize" railways.
According to the ministry, not only will the introduction of hydrogen-fueled railways reduce CO2 emissions, but it will also eliminate the need for overhead lines and substations that supply electricity to the trains, leading to a reduction in infrastructure.
JR East has started running tests on the hybrid train "HYBARI", which utilizes both hydrogen fuel cells and rechargeable batteries, aiming for practical application by 2030.
For practical implementation, there are challenges such as the absence of clear safety standards for hydrogen-fueled railways, and technical hurdles to reduce costs.
News On Japan - Nov 01
ABC News - Nov 01
Japan is using robots to deter natural predators from populated areas in a safe way.
NHK - Oct 31
Reporters have been invited to get their first look at the ongoing construction of the third-generation Hyper-Kamiokande detector in central Japan. The underground detector is designed to observe elementary particles called neutrinos falling from space.
NHK - Oct 30
A team of Japanese researchers says they have found that mammalian embryos develop normally in space under microgravity conditions.
Japanese natural beekeeping - Oct 30
The yellow hornet(Vespa simillima) is a well-known natural enemy of the Japanese honey bee, which attacks our colonies during the summer and fall.
NHK - Oct 26
Journalists are getting a preview in Tokyo of one of the world's largest auto shows. Electric vehicles take center stage as Japanese automakers unveil their next-generation concept cars.
mongabay.com - Oct 26
The late summer heat was no concern for University of Tokyo professor Nina Yasuda and her student research team, who descended on Tateyama, an aging resort town on the southeastern tip of Tokyo Bay, armed with snorkels, flippers, GPS devices and tools for DNA analysis one early September day.
NHK - Oct 25
An institute in Japan says it has succeeded in forming a state of matter called "plasma," which plays a key role in nuclear fusion reactions. This could be a breakthrough toward achieving a next-generation energy source.
News On Japan - Oct 22
Ahead of the "Japan Mobility Show," the country's largest auto exhibition which begins next week, Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled cutting-edge technology that included a lunar exploration vehicle.
themessenger.com - Oct 21
The Japanese government is betting on a Tokyo-based startup called ispace to help it land on and explore the moon.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A very rare sea turtle was caught in a salmon net by a Japanese fisherman before being released back into the waters of northern Hokkaido.
NHK - Oct 17
One of Asia's largest tech exhibitions is set to kick off near Tokyo on Tuesday. CEATEC 2023 will feature products that demonstrate the latest uses for artificial intelligence.
News On Japan - Oct 14
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
Perth Now - Oct 13
Japanese scientists think they have discovered the source of 'alien' radio signals.
News On Japan - Oct 12
When we think of luminescent creatures, we often envision fireflies emitting a fantastical, soft glow, or the stunning bioluminescence of deep-sea creatures like jellyfish and firefly squids. However, a new discovery has emerged after an 80-year hiatus - the 'glowing' snail.
News On Japan - Oct 09
A tsunami advisory was temporarily issued for a wide area along Japan's Pacific coast on Monday morning, despite no earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher being observed.