Mitsubishi UFJ raises 10-year fixed interest rate 100 fold
TOKYO, Nov 02 (News On Japan) - Mitsubishi UFJ Bank has announced that it will increase the interest rate for its 10-year fixed-term deposit, currently at 0.002%, by 100 times to 0.2%.
This is the highest level in 11 years reflecting the recent rise in long-term interest rates.
The new rate will be applied to deposits made from Nov 6.
Real estate renaissance: Foreign investors flock to Japan
The yen's depreciation has proved to be a boon for the Japanese housing market, as investors have been pouring money into the East Asian country's relatively cheaper real estate sector.
Toyota beats Tesla in profit margin as price hikes pay off
Toyota Motor has enjoyed a rapid recovery in profitability driven by a weak yen and price hikes, with its profit margin outpacing Tesla's during the April-September period for the first time in more than two years.
Resona Bank liberalizes employee dress code with aim to encourage free thinking
Major financial group Resona Group has liberalized the dress code for all its bank employees starting from November 1st with the intent of promoting free thinking.
Japan 'on standby' for sharp yen moves, top fx official says
Japan's top currency official said on Wednesday that the authorities are on ''standby'' to react to sharp moves in the yen. His comment came after the Japanese currency's depreciation against the dollar accelerated.
LINE users to be locked out from Nov 1?
For everyone using the free messaging app "LINE", have you neglected an important notification? If you haven't yet given consent to their new privacy policy, there's a risk you won't be able to use LINE from November 1st.
An undervalued yen poses problems for the Bank of Japan
Japan’s exchange rate environment made a big turnaround in 2022, when the yen began to depreciate sharply. When it exceeded 145 yen against the US dollar by September 2022, and then 150 yen in October, the Ministry of Finance conducted two rounds of foreign exchange interventions.
BOJ to tweak policy again to allow 10-year yields to exceed 1%
The Bank of Japan is set to consider a further adjustment to its yield curve control (YCC) framework at Tuesday's monetary policy meeting, potentially allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 1%, sources close to the matter told Nikkei.
Tokyo Disneyland operator sees record profit for fiscal 2023
The operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks is now projecting a record operating profit for the year ending March 2024, buoyed by the return of foreign visitors and higher per-guest spending.
G7 trade ministers adopt statement opposing economic coercion
Trade ministers from the Group of Seven nations have called for immediately ending measures that unnecessarily restrict trade.
Osaka ramen shop ordered to remove dragon's tail
A court in Osaka has ordered the removal of a protruding tail of a three-dimensional dragon signboard outside a popular ramen shop in Osaka's Minami district.
Tokyo consumer prices rise 2.7 percent; accommodation fees jump 42.8 percent
The consumer price index for Tokyo's 23 wards increased by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, excluding perishable foods, while the first expansion in growth was recorded in four months, as announced by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Narita Airport facing severe worker shortage
The number of shops and staff at Japan's Narita Airport has taken a big hit since the start of the pandemic. The slump comes at a difficult time for the transport hub, which is facing a resurgence in tourists and other travelers.
Middle-aged men on apps lead $67 trillion Japan FX trading boom
Salarymen scrolling through their phones on the subway are a common sight in Tokyo, but they aren’t all playing Pokémon Go — many are on trading apps, aggressively buying and selling the yen to profit from short-term swings.
Kokusai Electric has strong debut in year's biggest Japan IPO
A Japanese maker of chip-manufacturing equipment had a strong debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, rising on its first day of trading. The listing of Kokusai Electric on the TSE's Prime market was the biggest initial public offering this year in Japan.
Toyota Press Conference at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
At this Toyota Booth we are communicating a mobility future full of diversity. There are as many diverse needs and values as there are people in the world...
