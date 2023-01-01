Princess Kako's flight to Peru delayed again

HOUSTON, Nov 02 ( News On Japan ) - A plane carrying Princess Kako to Peru via Houston has experienced mechanical issues, the second flight to be canceled.

Princess Kako had departed for Lima, the capital of Peru, on a private aircraft via Houston, USA, on Wednesday evening local time for an official visit.

However, it was discovered en route that the weather radar was not functioning properly, and the plane turned back while over the Gulf of Mexico, heading to Houston.

Later, even after switching to another aircraft, there were further problems and passengers had to wait onboard for about 3 hours before the flight was cancelled.

Princess Kako will depart for Lima again tomorrow.

Initially, she was supposed to arrive at a hotel in Lima late Wednesday night, local time, and was scheduled to lay flowers at a monument dedicated to the Japanese who migrated to Peru on the next morning.

