Frogs found in family restaurant salads

TOKYO, Nov 03 ( News On Japan ) - Three incidents of frogs being found in salads in Saizeriya restaurants between October 18 and 21 have been revealed by the company following reports from customers.

It is believed that the frogs likely got mixed in with lettuce processed at a factory in Kanagawa, and then served in Tokyo and Kanagawa Saizeriya restaurants.

The factory supplies lettuce to approximately 740 stores in the Kanto region and other areas. As a preventive measure against recurrence, Saizeriya said they are now peeling off each outer leaf of lettuce one by one during the preprocessing stage and checking both sides."