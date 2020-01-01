Tourists flock to Kyoto during fall foliage, foreigners caught trespassing to take photos
KYOTO, Nov 03 (News On Japan) - On the first day of the three-day holiday, Kyoto was crowded with tourists, including dangerous behavior by foreigners and unauthorized trespassing on private property.
Narita Airport becomes 'lawless zone for unlicensed taxis'
News On Japan - Nov 04
Tourists coming to Japan are increasingly resorting to 'white number' taxis, which are reserved through an app before arriving, making Narita Airport a virtual "lawless zone for unlicensed taxis."
News On Japan - Nov 04
Tourists coming to Japan are increasingly resorting to 'white number' taxis, which are reserved through an app before arriving, making Narita Airport a virtual "lawless zone for unlicensed taxis."
Shukubo: The Japanese temples where you can sleep alongside monks
BBC - Nov 04
For those seeking to immerse themselves in this tranquil way of life, some temples in Japan offer accommodations known as shukubo or "to sleep with the monks".
BBC - Nov 04
For those seeking to immerse themselves in this tranquil way of life, some temples in Japan offer accommodations known as shukubo or "to sleep with the monks".
Tourists flock to Kyoto during fall foliage, foreigners caught trespassing to take photos
News On Japan - Nov 03
On the first day of the three-day holiday, Kyoto was crowded with tourists, including dangerous behavior by foreigners and unauthorized trespassing on private property.
News On Japan - Nov 03
On the first day of the three-day holiday, Kyoto was crowded with tourists, including dangerous behavior by foreigners and unauthorized trespassing on private property.
Japan faces 'inevitable' rise in bear attacks as climate change pushes them into urban areas
South China Morning Post - Nov 03
A record number of people have been attacked by bears so far this year in Japan, with government statistics showing 180 incidents leading to five deaths between the start of April and the end of October, compared to a previous annual high of 158 attacks in 2020.
South China Morning Post - Nov 03
A record number of people have been attacked by bears so far this year in Japan, with government statistics showing 180 incidents leading to five deaths between the start of April and the end of October, compared to a previous annual high of 158 attacks in 2020.
Kansai trains to launch credit card touch payments
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
Dog's Day pet tourism goes barking mad
News On Japan - Nov 01
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
News On Japan - Nov 01
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
ANA to cancel some flights next January to March due to engine inspections
NHK - Nov 01
Japan's All Nippon Airways is grounding several aircraft due to engine problems that will result in domestic and international flight cancellations between January and March next year.
NHK - Nov 01
Japan's All Nippon Airways is grounding several aircraft due to engine problems that will result in domestic and international flight cancellations between January and March next year.
Where to Buy EVERYTHING in Tokyo Japan | Ultimate Guide
Tokyo Lens - Oct 31
okyo is WILDLY organized. And today were breaking it down area by area and looking at what areas of Tokyo, specialize in what kind of shops. This is the ULTIMATE Tokyo shopping guide!
Tokyo Lens - Oct 31
okyo is WILDLY organized. And today were breaking it down area by area and looking at what areas of Tokyo, specialize in what kind of shops. This is the ULTIMATE Tokyo shopping guide!
Oku-Nikko 'Autumn leaves' seen from the sky, spectacular view over Lake Chuzenji
News On Japan - Oct 30
As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 30
As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
Water curtains shield World Heritage houses in central Japan
NHK - Oct 30
A fire drill was conducted at a World Heritage site in central Japan to protect the traditional steep-angled, thatched houses by creating water curtains.
NHK - Oct 30
A fire drill was conducted at a World Heritage site in central Japan to protect the traditional steep-angled, thatched houses by creating water curtains.
Concerns Grow about Sexual Services in Japan
The Japan Reporter - Oct 30
As tourists are coming back to Japan, maybe more and more foreigners are scammed. There're illegal businesses that take advantage of innocent foreign tourists in Japan.
The Japan Reporter - Oct 30
As tourists are coming back to Japan, maybe more and more foreigners are scammed. There're illegal businesses that take advantage of innocent foreign tourists in Japan.
'Japan Mobility Show' begins!
News On Japan - Oct 29
Japan Mobility Show, reborn from the ashes of The Tokyo Motor Show, an automobile festival that was canceled due to COVID-19, opened to the public on Friday, with a record-breaking 475 enterprises and startups participating.
News On Japan - Oct 29
Japan Mobility Show, reborn from the ashes of The Tokyo Motor Show, an automobile festival that was canceled due to COVID-19, opened to the public on Friday, with a record-breaking 475 enterprises and startups participating.
What a 100 Year Old Machiya Hotel stay in Kyoto is like
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 28
We're staying at a traditional style Kyoto townhouse called a Machiya converted into a hotel.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 28
We're staying at a traditional style Kyoto townhouse called a Machiya converted into a hotel.
Depopulation is unleashing a rewilding nightmare in Japan
ucanews.com - Oct 28
In the midst of Japan's enchanting blend of tradition and innovation, a pressing issue looms, challenging the balance between humans and nature in the nation.
ucanews.com - Oct 28
In the midst of Japan's enchanting blend of tradition and innovation, a pressing issue looms, challenging the balance between humans and nature in the nation.
Russian passenger ship begins Ishikawa-Vladivostok route
News On Japan - Oct 27
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 27
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Tokyo's Hachiko statue to be covered up to prevent Halloween crowding
NHK - Oct 27
Officials of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plan to cover an iconic dog statue with a temporary enclosure in the coming days so Halloween revelers will not gather around it.
NHK - Oct 27
Officials of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plan to cover an iconic dog statue with a temporary enclosure in the coming days so Halloween revelers will not gather around it.