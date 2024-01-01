Popular ramen shop's post causes outrage: Blowing nose and stuffing tissues into glass

TOKYO, Nov 08 ( News On Japan ) - A post by the owner of a popular Tokyo ramen shop, known for its signature Hakata flavour, is stirring an uproar on social media.

The posted video included a photo of a glass stuffed with tissues, with the comment, "My heart is broken, I threw away the glass after washing because it was too much."

Images show a man eating ramen at the counter and a used tissue in front of him. After finishing his meal, the man nonchalantly packs the dirty tissue into a glass. Before leaving the shop, he takes two more tissues, blows his nose, and again stuffs them into the glass.

The incident occurred at a popular ramen shop located in Takadanobaba, Tokyo.

The owner said the customer's behavior on Nov 2 was a first-time experience, with the shop now placing tissues near the trash can rather than on the tables.