First migratory bird survey of the season sees safe landing
MIYAGI, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - Despite concerns about the impact of a warm winter, migratory birds to Japan are generally arriving on track.
The survey was conducted at approximately 500 rivers and swamps in Miyagi, where prefectural staff counted the number of birds using binoculars.
Geese and swans, which breed in the Russian Far East about 4,000 kilometers away, come to winter in Japan.
Approximately 191,000 geese, 45,000 ducks, and 7,000 swans were observed in the survey conducted on Nov 9.
There have been concerns about delays in the arrival of birds this year, but the warm winter doesn't appear to have affected their migration.
Eruption off Iwo Jima creates new island
A volcanic eruption off the coast of Iwo Jima in the Ogasawara Islands has created a new island.
TEPCO begins 3rd round of diluted water release from Fukushima Daiichi plant
The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has begun its third round of the release of treated and diluted water into the ocean from the crippled plant.
Japan fast tracks hydrogen trains to reduce emissions
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and JR companies held a meeting for the first time on Wednesday to share information on introducing railways that run on hydrogen fuel in order to "decarbonize" railways.
'Monster Wolf' robot aims to spook Japan's wildlife problem away
Japan is using robots to deter natural predators from populated areas in a safe way.
Construction site of Japan's upgraded neutrino observatory unveiled to media
Reporters have been invited to get their first look at the ongoing construction of the third-generation Hyper-Kamiokande detector in central Japan. The underground detector is designed to observe elementary particles called neutrinos falling from space.
Japanese scientists say mammalian embryos develop normally in space
A team of Japanese researchers says they have found that mammalian embryos develop normally in space under microgravity conditions.
Yellow hornet vs Japanese honeybees. Hot defensive bee ball
The yellow hornet(Vespa simillima) is a well-known natural enemy of the Japanese honey bee, which attacks our colonies during the summer and fall.
EVs take center stage at Japan Mobility Show
Journalists are getting a preview in Tokyo of one of the world's largest auto shows. Electric vehicles take center stage as Japanese automakers unveil their next-generation concept cars.
Climate refugees? As the sea warms, corals thrive in Japan’s cool waters
The late summer heat was no concern for University of Tokyo professor Nina Yasuda and her student research team, who descended on Tateyama, an aging resort town on the southeastern tip of Tokyo Bay, armed with snorkels, flippers, GPS devices and tools for DNA analysis one early September day.
Japanese institute: Nuclear fusion facility succeeds in forming 'plasma'
An institute in Japan says it has succeeded in forming a state of matter called "plasma," which plays a key role in nuclear fusion reactions. This could be a breakthrough toward achieving a next-generation energy source.
Toyota shows off Lunar Cruiser
Ahead of the "Japan Mobility Show," the country's largest auto exhibition which begins next week, Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled cutting-edge technology that included a lunar exploration vehicle.
Japan inches closer to landing on the moon
The Japanese government is betting on a Tokyo-based startup called ispace to help it land on and explore the moon.
Rare sea turtle caught in Japanese fishing net
A very rare sea turtle was caught in a salmon net by a Japanese fisherman before being released back into the waters of northern Hokkaido.
CEATEC 2023 to show the latest AI innovations
One of Asia's largest tech exhibitions is set to kick off near Tokyo on Tuesday. CEATEC 2023 will feature products that demonstrate the latest uses for artificial intelligence.
Maglev tunnel makes breakthrough
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
