Sharp increase in denials for Japanese women entering U.S.

TOKYO, Nov 14 ( News On Japan ) - Entry denials into the United States from Japan have surged in the past year, with some young Japanese women visiting Hawaii for tourism being forced to return to Japan.

The reality of overseas prostitution earnings and agents have emerged as a backdrop to these entry refusals.

Due to the rapid increase in Asian women going overseas to earn high wages, U.S. immigration checks have become stricter.

Even Japanese women visiting places like Hawaii for tourism are being denied entry and forced to return.

On social media, there are recruitment ads suggesting, "Hostesses, models, and beautiful women can earn up to 4 million yen in 4 weeks, with accommodation in a villa with a pool."

Massachusetts federal prosecutors recently cracked down on an Asian high-class prostitution network, as reported in the United States.

According to authorities, most of the women working there were of Asian descent, serving hundreds of clients including politicians, doctors, and military personnel, with payments of up to $600 per hour.

Strict entry inspections are now conducted in the U.S., and recently in Australia too.

An overseas agent said, "Specific women are taken to separate rooms and questioned. If they are wearing high brands, having a one-way ticket, or not having a hotel reservation, there's a high chance of being sent back."

Experts say that once denied entry into the U.S., there's a risk of being unable to enter for 10 years.

