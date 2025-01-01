JR Yamanote Line suspended over the weekend between Ikebukuro and Osaki due to Shibuya Station upgrade
TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending operations on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
Shibuya Station will undergo track switching construction work, which started in 2014, completing the fifth and final track switching operation.
Construction will involve raising the tracks and platforms of the Yamanote Line to secure the height of the station's passageways, according to JR East.
Due to this construction, the Yamanote Line will suspend all trains for the entire day on the 18th from Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station on the outer loop, and on the 19th from Ikebukuro Station to Osaki Station on the inner loop.
Additionally, the number of trains will be significantly reduced in other sections.
Normal operations will resume with the first train on Monday morning, Nov 20.
News On Japan - Nov 17
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending operations on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
boardingarea.com - Nov 17
ANA’s low-cost medium-haul airline – Air Japan has added a second route – with the airline choosing Seoul as its next destination.
News On Japan - Nov 16
As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, the global proliferation of bed bugs is raising concerns in Japan, where experts are now warning of an unavoidable spread of these blood-sucking insects.
Solo Travel Japan - Nov 16
I'm going to try the Narita Express First Class today. I was really curious how much more comfortable it would be than the Ordinary Car (standard seat).
TAKASHii from Japan - Nov 15
Today I'm going to interview tourists in Japan to see how much they spent on a Japan trip, including flight accommodation, transportation, food, and shopping.
NHK - Nov 15
Tokyo, the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, will open a cafe where people with hearing impairments can communicate using digital technology.
NHK - Nov 14
Kegon Falls in the city of Nikko, north of Tokyo, is currently being illuminated at night to attract tourists even after the end of the fall foliage season.
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
Samuel and Audrey - Nov 12
Today, we’re exploring the port city of Hakodate in Southern Hokkaido. So if you’re planning a trip to northern Japan, stick around because in this video, we’ll be sharing the best things to do in Hakodate during your visit.
TabiEats - Nov 12
Nijigen no Mori is an anime-focused theme park, located on Awaji Island and is easily accessible from Kobe and Osaka. It was a lot of fun and we seriously enjoyed what they offered. If you’re a fan of anime, this should be on your must-visit list.
News On Japan - Nov 11
The first snowfall of the season has been observed in various parts of northern Japan due to the influence of a cold air mass sweeping across the upper atmosphere, with Hokkaido facing blizzard conditions.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
NHK - Nov 09
More bear attacks have been occurring in northern Japan. On Wednesday, two people were taken to hospital after being attacked.
Tokyo Lens - Nov 06
Tokyo's rarest and most unique night views come from the maze of waterways that make up the city. And tokyo at night from the water is truly something special.