Riot officer's hand severely injured in Israeli Embassy attack, far-right activist charged

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A far-right activist has been arrested and charged with assault after crashing a car into a barrier near the Israeli Embassy on Thursday, with a riot police officer suffering three broken fingers and a near-severed little finger.

Shinobu Sekiguchi, 53, associated with the right-wing "Seidokaikai Gijuku" group, faced prosecution on the Nov 18 after he rammed his car into a barrier by the Israeli Embassy in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, two days earlier.

Investigations revealed the officer suffered serious injuries, including three broken fingers on his left hand, with the little finger being nearly severed.

SNS posts linked to Sekiguchi criticizing Israel were found about six hours prior to the incident. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the motive behind the crime.

Nov 19 (TBS NEWS) - イスラエル大使館近くで車を運転し柵に突っ込んで機動隊員を巻き込んだとして公務執行妨害の疑いで現行犯逮捕された右翼活動家が、傷害の疑いも加えて送検されました。  ...continue reading
Riot officer's hand severely injured in Israeli Embassy attack, far-right activist charged
News On Japan - Nov 19
A far-right activist has been arrested and charged with assault after crashing a car into a barrier near the Israeli Embassy on Thursday, with a riot police officer suffering three broken fingers and a near-severed little finger.
Does 'NTR' Cause Cheating in Japan?
The Japan Reporter - Nov 18
Netorare, 'NTR', is a genre where one person in a relationship gets cucked through adultery. This is very common to see in the Japanese porn and some people worry that makes Japan's cheating culture even worse.
Kabuki actor Ennosuke issues comment following court sentence
NHK - Nov 18
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke has issued a comment after being given a suspended sentence on Friday.
Figure skating star Hanyu announces divorce
NHK - Nov 18
Japanese figure skating superstar Hanyu Yuzuru says he has decided to divorce after tying the knot just three months ago.
String of burglaries in Japan linked to Guatemalan man
News On Japan - Nov 16
A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.
Top Kabukicho host busted for punching female customer, stealing cash
News On Japan - Nov 16
A Kabukicho host with the highest monthly sales in Tokyo's red light district has been arrested for assaulting a female customer who owed him money.
Japanese Wife's Instruction Manual
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Nov 16
An increasing number of Japanese men say they are afraid of their wives.
Missing foreign tourists found working in Japan for 6,500 yen a day
News On Japan - Nov 16
Japan is witnessing a rapid increase in foreign nationals disappearing after arriving as tourists.
Cannabis gummies blamed for spate of hospitalizations in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 15
Several young people in Tokyo have recently been sent to hospital after complaining of feeling sick from consuming "cannabis gummies".
Runaway tire from modified car leaves 4-year-old girl in critical condition
News On Japan - Nov 15
A 49-year-old driver of a modified car has been arrested after his tire fell off and knocked a young girl unconscious, leaving her in critical condition in Sapporo on Tuesday.
'Fish from the sky' hits car in Fukuoka, cracking windshield
News On Japan - Nov 15
Footage captured by a dashcam in Fukuoka on Tuesday shows a fish falling from the sky, making a direct hit on a car's windshield.
Japan's year-end drinking parties make post-pandemic comeback
hcamag.com - Nov 15
In a sign of return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, 79% of employees in Japan said they have plans to participate in year-end drinking parties with their colleagues, according to reports.
In Japan, you're not alone in being alone
Nikkei - Nov 15
Loneliness is a globally recognized social malaise in our fast-paced society, exacerbated by the recent pandemic. But there is a flip side to it: If loneliness evokes a sense of isolation, even in the presence of other people, its cheerful sister is solitude, a consequence of a proactive choice to be alone for reflection or to enjoy one's own company. Japan leads by example in embracing -- and even commercializing -- solitude.
Man arrested for entering female baths in Japan, claims to be woman
Kyodo - Nov 15
A 43-year-old man who claimed he was "a woman inside" was arrested on suspicion of trespassing Monday after he was found in the women's bathing area at a hot spring facility in central Japan, police said.
Japan: Women seriously abused in prisons
hrw.org - Nov 14
Many women imprisoned in Japan suffer serious human rights abuse and mistreatment, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.
YouTuber who made bogus 'citizen's arrest' busted for defamation
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese YouTuber "Rengoku Koroaki", known for citizen's arrest themed videos, has been apprehended for posting a video of a woman surrounded by 5 to 6 men while being falsely accused of reselling theatre tickets.
        