Riot officer's hand severely injured in Israeli Embassy attack, far-right activist charged
TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A far-right activist has been arrested and charged with assault after crashing a car into a barrier near the Israeli Embassy on Thursday, with a riot police officer suffering three broken fingers and a near-severed little finger.
Shinobu Sekiguchi, 53, associated with the right-wing "Seidokaikai Gijuku" group, faced prosecution on the Nov 18 after he rammed his car into a barrier by the Israeli Embassy in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, two days earlier.
Investigations revealed the officer suffered serious injuries, including three broken fingers on his left hand, with the little finger being nearly severed.
SNS posts linked to Sekiguchi criticizing Israel were found about six hours prior to the incident. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the motive behind the crime.
News On Japan - Nov 19
A far-right activist has been arrested and charged with assault after crashing a car into a barrier near the Israeli Embassy on Thursday, with a riot police officer suffering three broken fingers and a near-severed little finger.
The Japan Reporter - Nov 18
Netorare, 'NTR', is a genre where one person in a relationship gets cucked through adultery. This is very common to see in the Japanese porn and some people worry that makes Japan's cheating culture even worse.
NHK - Nov 18
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke has issued a comment after being given a suspended sentence on Friday.
NHK - Nov 18
Japanese figure skating superstar Hanyu Yuzuru says he has decided to divorce after tying the knot just three months ago.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A Kabukicho host with the highest monthly sales in Tokyo's red light district has been arrested for assaulting a female customer who owed him money.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Nov 16
An increasing number of Japanese men say they are afraid of their wives.
News On Japan - Nov 16
Japan is witnessing a rapid increase in foreign nationals disappearing after arriving as tourists.
News On Japan - Nov 15
Several young people in Tokyo have recently been sent to hospital after complaining of feeling sick from consuming "cannabis gummies".
News On Japan - Nov 15
A 49-year-old driver of a modified car has been arrested after his tire fell off and knocked a young girl unconscious, leaving her in critical condition in Sapporo on Tuesday.
News On Japan - Nov 15
Footage captured by a dashcam in Fukuoka on Tuesday shows a fish falling from the sky, making a direct hit on a car's windshield.
hcamag.com - Nov 15
In a sign of return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, 79% of employees in Japan said they have plans to participate in year-end drinking parties with their colleagues, according to reports.
Nikkei - Nov 15
Loneliness is a globally recognized social malaise in our fast-paced society, exacerbated by the recent pandemic. But there is a flip side to it: If loneliness evokes a sense of isolation, even in the presence of other people, its cheerful sister is solitude, a consequence of a proactive choice to be alone for reflection or to enjoy one's own company. Japan leads by example in embracing -- and even commercializing -- solitude.
Kyodo - Nov 15
A 43-year-old man who claimed he was "a woman inside" was arrested on suspicion of trespassing Monday after he was found in the women's bathing area at a hot spring facility in central Japan, police said.
hrw.org - Nov 14
Many women imprisoned in Japan suffer serious human rights abuse and mistreatment, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese YouTuber "Rengoku Koroaki", known for citizen's arrest themed videos, has been apprehended for posting a video of a woman surrounded by 5 to 6 men while being falsely accused of reselling theatre tickets.