Wedding photographer falls from rooftop
KOBE, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - A male photographer has been left in a critical condition after falling off the rooftop of a wedding venue in Kobe on Sunday.
The victim is a man in his 20s, a photographer commissioned by the wedding venue, "Kitano Club". He was shooting a video for the bride and groom on the rooftop area on the third floor before the start of the wedding ceremony at 11 a.m.
The rooftop, a grassy area used as a photo spot, had no fences or barriers to prevent falls.
The man was reportedly stepping backward while holding the camera when he fell 9 meters onto the road below.
He was transported to hospital unconscious and in a critical condition.
The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Woman says she stabbed herself outside Yokohama arena
A 48-year-old woman who was found outside a concert hall in Yokohama with a knife protruding from her abdomen, says personal issues led her to inflict self harm.
Bullet train evacuated over suspicious liquid
Panicked passengers on a Shinkansen bullet train were evacuated at a central Japan station on Friday night, after a plastic bag containing suspicious liquid was found onboard.
Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
Tokyo's Imperial Palace opens for autumn
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
Kyoto stuns with 'sea of autumn leaves'
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
Japan's wealthy taxpayers' undeclared income hits record high
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
New Godzilla movie earns perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.
Russian diplomats ratchet up record unpaid parking fines in Japan
Russians continue to be the worst offenders among cars with foreign diplomatic number plates when it comes to not paying off parking fines in Japan.
Tourists flock to Kyoto's autumn hotspots
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
Wild boar on rampage in Sendai, smashes school windows
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.
Japan debuts alcohol drinkers' guidelines
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has compiled the country's first-ever "Drinking Guidelines," aimed at mitigating health risks associated with alcohol consumption.
21 countries compete in first-ever 'SpoGomi' trash pickup event in Tokyo
The first-ever competition to determine the world's best at trash collection has been held, with representatives from 21 countries gathering in Tokyo.
Naked Festival set for full revival after four years
In the crowded halls of the Nishi-Achiyama Kannon-in Temple in Okayama City, men, completely devoid of clothing, press tightly against each other. This is the famous "Naked Festival."
Suntory to raise whiskey prices: 'Hibiki 30 Years' more than doubles
Popular long aged release "Hibiki 30 Years" is among Suntory's domestic premium whiskeys set for huge price hikes next April.
Japan's weather officials forecast warmer than normal winter
Japan's weather officials predict warmer-than-normal temperatures and less snow across the country in its three-month-period forecast of December through February.
