Wedding photographer falls from rooftop

KOBE, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - A male photographer has been left in a critical condition after falling off the rooftop of a wedding venue in Kobe on Sunday.

The victim is a man in his 20s, a photographer commissioned by the wedding venue, "Kitano Club". He was shooting a video for the bride and groom on the rooftop area on the third floor before the start of the wedding ceremony at 11 a.m.

The rooftop, a grassy area used as a photo spot, had no fences or barriers to prevent falls.

The man was reportedly stepping backward while holding the camera when he fell 9 meters onto the road below.

He was transported to hospital unconscious and in a critical condition.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.