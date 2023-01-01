Utsunomiya hosts parade of kimono through the ages

Utsunomiya, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - An event featuring women clad in kimonos from past, present, and future eras paraded through the streets of Utsunomiya on Sunday.

Named "Miyaran Procession," a twist on the traditional "Oiran Dōchū" parade, this event was organized by a second-hand kimono shop in Utsunomiya City, aimed at providing opportunities to wear kimonos and to pass the culture down to future generations.

The theme for this event was "From Ancient to Modern Times." Women showcased not only contemporary Furisode kimonos but also those replicating Oiran from over 100 years ago, as well as creative interpretations of what kimonos might look like 100 years into the future.

These creative kimonos were crafted by students from a local vocational school, repurposing damaged kimonos.

As about 60 women in glamorous kimonos strolled through the streets, dazzling shoppers and passersby.