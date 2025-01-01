Asia's largest space business event opens in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - As international space development heats up, Asia's largest space business event has launched in Tokyo.

Starting in 2021 to enhance the competitiveness of Japan's space business, the event has over 91 domestic and international companies and organizations participating, more than double from last year.

The show features startups developing lunar exploration vehicles, rockets, and satellites, as well as major insurance companies and travel agencies.

The government aims to double the domestic market size of the space business to 8 trillion yen by the early 2030s.