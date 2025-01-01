Asia's largest space business event opens in Tokyo
TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - As international space development heats up, Asia's largest space business event has launched in Tokyo.
Starting in 2021 to enhance the competitiveness of Japan's space business, the event has over 91 domestic and international companies and organizations participating, more than double from last year.
The show features startups developing lunar exploration vehicles, rockets, and satellites, as well as major insurance companies and travel agencies.
The government aims to double the domestic market size of the space business to 8 trillion yen by the early 2030s.
Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
'Aibo' the robot dog prays at Shichi-Go-San in Fukuoka
It's Shichi-Go-San, the Japanese festival season for celebrating the healthy growth of children, with Aibo the robot dog giving prayer at a shrine in Fukuoka, on Friday.
Ancient Aliens: Japan's WILD Extraterrestrial Energy
Japan has had multiple incidents that may have included the work of aliens. See more in this compilation from Ancient Aliens.
Japan's government spends hours in Minecraft to reveal a wild real-world infrastructure project
Minecraft isn't just a game where you can let your imagination and creativity run wild; it can also be used to demonstrate real-world projects, or at least that is what Japan's government appears to be doing.
Gaming Is Changing Forever: Will Japan Keep the Pace?
For many of us, particularly those of a certain age, Japan is the country that built the gaming industry.
TEPCO: 3rd round of Fukushima Daiichi treated water release completed as planned
The operator of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says it finished the third round of the treated and diluted water discharge into the sea as planned.
Honda to launch unmanned autonomous taxi service in Odaiba in January 2026
Honda is set to launch an unmanned autonomous taxi service in Tokyo's Odaiba area in about two years.
Japan aims to make second attempt to launch flagship H3 rocket by end of March
Japan's space agency says it aims to make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket by the end of next March.
Emergency contraceptives to be sold at 150 pharmacies across Japan from Nov 28
The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.
New footage shows volcanic island off Iwo Jima still erupting
The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.
Greenhouse gases reach highest levels in 40 years: Japan Meteorological Agency
Last year's average global concentration of greenhouse gases recorded their highest levels since statistics began in 1984, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Tritium remains below detectable level in waters off Fukushima Daiichi plant
Japan's Environment Ministry says levels of tritium in seawater off the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant remain below detectable amounts.
How to Choose a Virtual Saleroom for Your Business?
The main goal for any business is considered to be to increase the growth of sales or service delivery.
Japanese astronaut Onishi to go to International Space Station around 2025
Japanese astronaut Onishi Takuya, a former passenger jet pilot, will head to the International Space Station around 2025.
At McDonald's Japan, Innovative Sink Sanitises Phones In Restrooms
Recently, Japan's McDonald's has introduced an innovative system in some locations where washrooms have a slot designed to sanitise our phones.
Recently, Japan's McDonald's has introduced an innovative system in some locations where washrooms have a slot designed to sanitise our phones.