24-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 29 ( News On Japan ) - Tokyo police arrested a 29-year-old Chinese man on Wednesday morning over the stabbing of a 24-year-old woman in an apartment in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.

The woman was later confirmed dead after being transported to hospital.

The suspect is a Chinese national accused of stabbing the 24-year-old woman residing in the Setagaya Ward apartment with a knife just before midnight on Tuesday. He was apprehended by police in the apartment's bicycle parking area following an emergency call from a passerby.

The suspect reportedly admitted to the allegations during questioning.