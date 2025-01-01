24-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Tokyo
TOKYO, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police arrested a 29-year-old Chinese man on Wednesday morning over the stabbing of a 24-year-old woman in an apartment in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
The woman was later confirmed dead after being transported to hospital.
The suspect is a Chinese national accused of stabbing the 24-year-old woman residing in the Setagaya Ward apartment with a knife just before midnight on Tuesday. He was apprehended by police in the apartment's bicycle parking area following an emergency call from a passerby.
The suspect reportedly admitted to the allegations during questioning.
Nov 29 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京・世田谷区のマンションで24歳の女性が刃物で刺されその後、死亡しました。警視庁は殺人未遂の疑いで中国人の男を逮捕しました。 ...continue reading
Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
24-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Tokyo
Group of Jehovah's Witnesses followers' children reports on alleged sexual abuse
NHK - Nov 29
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.
9 Vietnamese arrested for 'white taxi' airport service
News On Japan - Nov 28
Nine Vietnamese nationals, both men and women, have been apprehended for repeatedly conducting unauthorized taxi services, often referred to as "white taxi" operations, at Kansai Airport.
Forest theme park 'JUNGLIA' set for 2025 launch in northern Okinawa
News On Japan - Nov 28
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
11 venomous snakes escape from 'Habu House,' leaving locals in fear
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
Data breach sees LINE lose 440,000 items
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
Montenegro's new prime minister is Saitama University graduate
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds
Reuters - Nov 26
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
Tokyo's Imperial Palace opens for autumn
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
Kyoto stuns with 'sea of autumn leaves'
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
Japan's wealthy taxpayers' undeclared income hits record high
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
New Godzilla movie earns perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Total Film - Nov 24
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.
Russian diplomats ratchet up record unpaid parking fines in Japan
News On Japan - Nov 23
Russians continue to be the worst offenders among cars with foreign diplomatic number plates when it comes to not paying off parking fines in Japan.
Tourists flock to Kyoto's autumn hotspots
News On Japan - Nov 23
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
Wild boar on rampage in Sendai, smashes school windows
News On Japan - Nov 23
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.
