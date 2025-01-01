Japan's space agency under cyber attack
TOKYO, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
According to sources, the attack took place in summer this year, with JAXA informing police about the unauthorized access, which was found during an internal investigation.
The targeted server was the "Active Directory," which manages staff passwords and personal information.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno stated, "We have received reports that sensitive information related to rocket and satellite operations is not handled on the relevant business intranet."
JAXA is currently in the process of confirming the source of the attack and the extent of the information breach. They are collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology to investigate the situation in more detail.
