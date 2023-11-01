Japan crown prince says review of official royal duties required

Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said on the occasion of his 58th birthday Thursday that a review of official duties is needed as imperial family members age or leave the royal house.

"It would be difficult to pass on (official duties) if the number (of imperial family members) decreases," the crown prince told journalists in Tokyo earlier this week.

The Japanese imperial family has been shrinking as female members are required to give up their royal status upon marrying commoners under the 1947 Imperial House Law. The current total stands at 17, with 12 being women.

As to roles as a patron or honorary patron of various associations and organizations that imperial members assume, the crown prince said, "Regarding those specialized in certain fields, imperial family members should not take on roles unless they are interested" in those particular areas. ...continue reading