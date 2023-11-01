Japan crown prince says review of official royal duties required
Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said on the occasion of his 58th birthday Thursday that a review of official duties is needed as imperial family members age or leave the royal house.
"It would be difficult to pass on (official duties) if the number (of imperial family members) decreases," the crown prince told journalists in Tokyo earlier this week.
The Japanese imperial family has been shrinking as female members are required to give up their royal status upon marrying commoners under the 1947 Imperial House Law. The current total stands at 17, with 12 being women.
As to roles as a patron or honorary patron of various associations and organizations that imperial members assume, the crown prince said, "Regarding those specialized in certain fields, imperial family members should not take on roles unless they are interested" in those particular areas. ...continue reading
News On Japan - Nov 30
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
Kyodo - Nov 30
News On Japan - Nov 30
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
NHK - Nov 30
A US Osprey military aircraft carrying six people on board has crashed into the waters off southwestern Japan. One person is confirmed dead. A rescue effort by the Japanese coast guard is underway.
News On Japan - Nov 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
NHK - Nov 29
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.
News On Japan - Nov 28
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
Reuters - Nov 26
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
Total Film - Nov 24
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.