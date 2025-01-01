'The Walking Dead' maker Skybound sets up shop in Japan

TOKYO, Dec 01 ( Deadline ) - Skybound Japan will bolster the LA-headquartered outfit's international presence, with a focus on Japanese IP and anime, coming almost seven years after Skybound North opened in Vancouver.

The Japanese arm of the Walking Dead and Invincible studio will be led by Ash Nukui, producer of The Sniffer and Memoir of A Teenage Amnesiac, who used to work for Bandai Namco Group. Skybound said the hub “marks a significant step towards achieving even greater global recognition and impact, placing Skybound in the center of the most robust market for manga and anime across TV, film and video games.”

Robert Kirkman and David Alpert's company has been quietly doing more work in Japan over the past year, first investing in anime distributor Remow and then partnering with local network Fuji TV on an adaptation of graphic novel Heart Attack, with Skybound distributing globally and Fuji producing and broadcasting locally.