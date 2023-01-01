'Aoi' tops boy names for 2023, 'Himari' for girls
TOKYO, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance conducted the survey on approximately 14,000 newborn boys and girls this year. The most popular name for boys was "Aoi," jumping from fourth place last year to first, a first-time occurrence since the survey began.
The second most popular names for boys were 'Haruto' or 'Hinata', written as '陽翔', and 'Dan' or 'Haru', written as '暖'.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance speculates that the performances of soccer players Aoi Tanaka and Ritsu Doan in last year's World Cup in Qatar may have influenced the naming of children.
For girls, the most common name was 'Himari' or 'Hinata', written as '陽葵', making it the top name for the third time and the second consecutive year. The second and third most popular names for girls were 'Rin' (凛) and 'Tsumugi' (紬), respectively.
News On Japan - Dec 04
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's meteorological authorities have lifted a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas. The advisory had been issued after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines' Mindanao Island on Saturday night.
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
News On Japan - Dec 01
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
News On Japan - Dec 01
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
malaymail.com - Dec 01
Japan’s coastguard on Friday scoured the seabed for the wreckage of an Osprey US military aircraft that crashed this week, with still no sign of seven missing airmen.
NHK - Dec 01
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji has left the opposition Democratic Party for the People to form a new party with four other members of the Diet.
NHK - Nov 30
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
News On Japan - Nov 30
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
News On Japan - Nov 30
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
News On Japan - Nov 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.