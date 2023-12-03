Regulating the AI revolution in Asia
It is said that when merchants arrived in the port of Alexandria in antiquity, their manuscripts would be seized, taken to the city’s famous library, and copied by scribes, who would confiscate the original and graciously give the copy to the merchant.
Something of that mercenary spirit is still alive in the software developers behind the wildly successful new generative artificial intelligence (AI) programs that are rewriting the digital economy. The functionality of ChatGPT and its competitors is built on collections of text and other data that some allege has not properly been paid for. A major lawsuit from authors accusing OpenAI of systematically violating copyright to build the corpus on which programs like ChatGPT are based is only the start of a new round of litigation and regulation that will try to place limits on what is and is not permissible in AI.
But two problems complicate matters. The first is that, even more than for earlier digital innovations like the search engine, there are major first-mover advantages and economies of scale that make AI ripe for natural monopolies. An early age of antitrust suits against software makers like Microsoft, generally ending in weak settlements, did little to establish general principles for the digital economy about where to draw the line between successful innovation and anti-competitive behaviour.
The second problem is that AI has quite obvious national security applications, and if there are monopoly rents to be had, each government would prefer — for security purposes as well as economic reasons — that their own companies hold the dominant market position. Because of the high fixed costs of entry and increasing returns to scale, as well as the national security nexus, established players in the United States and China have the upper hand.
Given the volatile geopolitical situation and the splintering world economy, the new digital frontier has become an arena of contest between the two largest economies in the world, and that entails major risks for smaller economies, particularly in Asia.
New technologies often make existing rules obsolete, but not the values upon which they are based. The rapid spread of AI into every corner of the global economy demands new international economic rules, but they should be based on principles that have proven themselves, like international openness and transparency.
Given the centrality of the United States and China in the AI economy, there is an important role for Asian economic cooperation to play in driving the adoption of new rules of engagement for AI that address legitimate national security concerns without disadvantaging smaller economies. This explains Singapore’s proactivity in this sphere.
In this week’s lead article, excerpted from the latest East Asia Forum Quarterly, Jacob Taylor explores some of the potential features that a comprehensive system of AI governance might have. He argues that there is a need to address the tendency for governments to try to localise data through regional cooperation to ensure the free, well-regulated flow of data across national borders. This will help to lower the barriers to entry for new, smaller players in the region. There must also be a concerted effort to build capacity in communities that have been excluded from the emerging digital economy in Asia through effective financing and regulatory assistance.
Any attempt to devise new rules to govern AI will, of course, come up against the unwillingness of Washington and Beijing to cede any advantage to their geopolitical rival. The United States’ refusal to come to the table to end the gridlock at the World Trade Organization suggests that it might be wishful thinking to imagine a comprehensive set of regulations for AI that has effective buy-in from all of the most important players. The G7 AI initiative, of which the United States is a part, does not meet this test.
As Taylor argues, ‘[t]here are no easy answers to questions of concentration, localisation and exclusion in AI systems. But coordinated AI governance can create incentives for diverse regional stakeholders to actively steward AI systems while increasing transparency around risks.’
The state of technology is moving faster than regulators have been able to keep up with, particularly given the borderless nature of most digital transactions.
The scope for AI to reshape economies and drive growth is obvious, but effective, efficient and thoughtful regulation is desperately needed to ensure that the benefits are not monopolised or squandered by locking data behind national borders and the potential of the new technology to include vastly more people in the process of development is realised.
The EAF Editorial Board is located in the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.
News On Japan - Dec 04
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's meteorological authorities have lifted a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas. The advisory had been issued after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines' Mindanao Island on Saturday night.
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
News On Japan - Dec 01
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
News On Japan - Dec 01
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
malaymail.com - Dec 01
Japan’s coastguard on Friday scoured the seabed for the wreckage of an Osprey US military aircraft that crashed this week, with still no sign of seven missing airmen.
NHK - Dec 01
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji has left the opposition Democratic Party for the People to form a new party with four other members of the Diet.
NHK - Nov 30
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
News On Japan - Nov 30
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
News On Japan - Nov 30
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
News On Japan - Nov 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.