Host clubs in Tokyo's Shinjuku to stop allowing customers to run up tabs
TOKYO, Dec 06 (NHK) - Operators in Tokyo's Shinjuku ward of host clubs, in which male companions entertain female customers, plan to take measures to prevent clients from accumulating excessive bills.
Shinjuku Mayor Yoshizumi Kenichi, officials from the Consumer Affairs Agency and representatives from 13 of the 18 groups operating host clubs in the Kabukicho nightlife district convened for a meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting was prompted by an increasing number of incidents involving a dubious pay-later practice at some host clubs. Female customers have reportedly been presented with huge bills and forced to work in the sex industry and street prostitution to settle them.
The meeting discussed industry rules for preventing such practices and measures for customers burdened by immense debt.
The operators of the host clubs confirmed that they would implement voluntary measures, phasing out the pay-later system from January and discontinuing it entirely by April. ...continue reading
