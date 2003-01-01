Japan weighs ending tax on some corporate crypto holdings
Move aims to stem flow of startups choosing Singapore, Dubai over Tokyo
TOKYO, Dec 06 (Nikkei) - Companies in Japan would no longer have to pay tax on unrealized cryptocurrency gains if they hold on to the digital assets under a proposal being discussed by the country's ruling coalition.
Under the proposed tax code change, cryptocurrencies held for purposes other than short-term trading would be made exempt from corporate tax based on mark-to-market valuations at the end of each fiscal year. ...continue reading
Tokyo plans to make all high schools free from 2024, including lunch
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
Japan outperforms in 15-year-old academic proficiency survey
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
Tokyo, city with most Michelin-starred restaurants for 17th straight year
laprensalatina.com - Dec 06
Tokyo is ranked for the 17th consecutive year as the city in the world with the most Michelin stars, with 183 restaurants with this distinction in the 2024 edition of the prestigious gastronomic guide.
Kansai Airport opens new international area featuring Japan's largest duty-free shop
News On Japan - Dec 05
As Osaka prepares to welcome visitors for Expo 2025, the largest duty-free shop in Japan has opened its doors inside the renewed international area of Kansai Airport.
Japanese man dies after bungee jump from Macau Tower
News On Japan - Dec 05
A 56-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday after a bungee jump from Macau Tower, plunging at speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour from a height of 233 meters.
Does Japan dread or desire its influx of international tourists?
East Asia Forum - Dec 05
Kyoto is bracing for another influx of tourists. Next to the rollout of the city administration’s ‘mind your manners’ campaign, Kyoto has terminated its popular one-day bus pass to discourage tourists from using the city’s busses.
Mysterious 'sea fog' descends on Hiroshima
News On Japan - Dec 04
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
'Aoi' tops boy names for 2023, 'Himari' for girls
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Japan mulls delaying launch of Mars moon probe from 2024 to 2026
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Aurora observed in Hokkaido for first time since 2003
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
Japan lifts tsunami advisory for all coastal areas
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's meteorological authorities have lifted a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas. The advisory had been issued after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines' Mindanao Island on Saturday night.
Aerosol sprayed in Shinkansen train, injuring five passengers
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
YouTuber busted for another illegal 'citizen's arrest'
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
Russian Embassy refuses to pay parking fines
News On Japan - Dec 01
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
New Year's royal greeting won't require lottery
News On Japan - Dec 01
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
Japan scours seabed for US Osprey wreckage
malaymail.com - Dec 01
Japan’s coastguard on Friday scoured the seabed for the wreckage of an Osprey US military aircraft that crashed this week, with still no sign of seven missing airmen.
