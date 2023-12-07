Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
Aoba Shinji is charged with murder and arson after dousing the studio with gasoline and starting a fire in July 2019. The attack at the studio in the city of Kyoto left 32 others injured.
The trial focused on whether the defendant could be deemed mentally competent in order to take responsibility for the crime.
Prosecutors on Thursday described the attack as an act of revenge stemming from a misdirected grudge. They said it stands out in Japan's criminal history in terms of the number of victims.
They said the defendant planned the attack with a firm intention to kill, and was fully aware of the dangers of setting fire to gasoline.
The prosecutors said as the victims tried to flee they were chased by rapidly-moving smoke and flames, and that their hellish terror and regret was beyond imagination.
They argued that the delusion that Kyoto Animation stole Aoba's work was a motive, but only partly, and does not exempt him from the death penalty.
The prosecutors noted that the suffering and sadness of bereaved families and survivors are far too deep, and they have a fierce desire for the defendant to be punished.
They said the defendant can be held fully accountable for what he did, and demanded that he be sentenced to death.
The defense lawyers argued that Aoba suffered from a serious delusional disorder at the time of the attack, and lacked the mental capability to distinguish between right and wrong. They are expected to plead not guilty.
Sentencing is scheduled for January 25.
NHK - Dec 07
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
News On Japan - Dec 07
A car driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into a classroom of a cram school in Fukuoka on Wednesday night, injuring four people, including an instructor and junior high school students.
News On Japan - Dec 06
A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
laprensalatina.com - Dec 06
Tokyo is ranked for the 17th consecutive year as the city in the world with the most Michelin stars, with 183 restaurants with this distinction in the 2024 edition of the prestigious gastronomic guide.
News On Japan - Dec 05
As Osaka prepares to welcome visitors for Expo 2025, the largest duty-free shop in Japan has opened its doors inside the renewed international area of Kansai Airport.
News On Japan - Dec 05
A 56-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday after a bungee jump from Macau Tower, plunging at speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour from a height of 233 meters.
East Asia Forum - Dec 05
Kyoto is bracing for another influx of tourists. Next to the rollout of the city administration’s ‘mind your manners’ campaign, Kyoto has terminated its popular one-day bus pass to discourage tourists from using the city’s busses.
News On Japan - Dec 04
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's meteorological authorities have lifted a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas. The advisory had been issued after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines' Mindanao Island on Saturday night.
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.