X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says

TOKYO, Dec 08 ( Reuters ) - Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.

Nikkei earlier reported Yaccarino as saying X would start hiring engineers in 2024 and establish an app development team to develop functions and advertising products for the Japanese market.

The development team will create a mechanism for low-cost ads in order to explore demand from small and midsize businesses in Japan, the report added.