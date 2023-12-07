X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says
TOKYO, Dec 08 (Reuters) - Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.
Nikkei earlier reported Yaccarino as saying X would start hiring engineers in 2024 and establish an app development team to develop functions and advertising products for the Japanese market.
The development team will create a mechanism for low-cost ads in order to explore demand from small and midsize businesses in Japan, the report added....continue reading
What a Bank of Japan rate hike would mean for markets around the world
Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has traders thinking the central bank will be raising rates, ending it's longtime negative rates policy.
X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says
Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.
Toyota's Prius voted this year's best car
When you hear the name Prius, most people normally think of a fuel efficient car with ho-hum styling and very average performance. What Toyota did to its latest version of the hybrid pioneer has the industry goggle-eyed with the best-looking Prius ever and performance and mileage numbers to match.
BOJ lays groundwork for end of Japan's negative rates
The Bank of Japan appears to be preparing for the end of its long-held negative interest rate policy, as Deputy Gov. Ryozo Himino and other policy board members signal increasing optimism on price and wage increases.
Japanese buyers help lift global property
Japanese investors seemed to be undeterred by the global real estate slump and the yen’s decline to a 50-year low. They are spending the most in two decades to buy up properties overseas.
Why Japan is a stand-out equity performer - for now
Few commentators would have bet on Japan being a stand-out equity performer on any level at the start of the year, as the country grappled with the long tail of the pandemic and impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Japan's seafood exports to China continue to slump amid ban
Japan's seafood exports to China continued to fall sharply in October from a year earlier.
Inflation in Japan's capital slows, clouds BOJ exit path
Core inflation in Japan's capital slowed in November, underscoring the central bank's view that cost-push pressures in the world's third-largest economy will gradually dissipate.
Hyatt accelerates expansion in Japan with luxury hotels and onsens; unveils suites costing over 300,000 yen per night
American hotel chain, Hyatt, announced on Monday that it plans to open five luxury hotels and hot spring inns in Japan by 2026.
Shrinking, aging pool of workers push Japan to find new ways to fill jobs
Japan's shrinking and aging population is spurring efforts by businesses to find new ways to keep the elderly employed for longer, as they seek to address a chronic and expanding labor shortage.
Scaling your business efficiency in Japan – PDF Smart as your management partner
Major corporations and governments all over the world are bringing about a major overhaul to their strategies to resolve soaring issues with least effort.
Japan's capital expenditure slows, keeps recession risk intact
Japan's capital expenditure growth slowed in July-September despite companies reaping solid profits, data showed on Friday, casting doubt on the central bank's view that robust corporate spending will underpin a fragile economic recovery.
2024 Toyota Mirai gets interior upgrades and new tech in Japan
The Toyota Crown Sedan is set to steal the Mirai’s thunder, but the model isn’t going anywhere. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for 2024.
Japan's Nikkei posts first weekly drop in five as tech drags
Japan's Nikkei share average drifted lower on Friday (Dec 1) to post its first weekly drop in five, as tech shares slumped on elevated bond yields after economic data provided more clues that the US Federal Reserve could end rate hikes.
Labor shortage hits international flights at Narita Airport
The operator of Narita Airport, near Tokyo, says applications for new international flights cannot be fully met because of a shortage of ground staff.
Tokyo Gas unveils 'IGNITURE' embracing carbon-neutral future
As efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral society gain momentum, there is growing focus on GX (Green Transformation).
