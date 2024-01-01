Neighbor caught red-handed cutting off elderly woman's ear over noise dispute

TOKYO, Dec 10 ( News On Japan ) - Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a gruesome attack on an elderly woman who suffered severe injuries with her left ear cut off and her right ear slashed.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday night, an emergency call was made reporting a woman crying for help from an apartment in Nishi-Koiwa, Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found an elderly woman in her 80s bleeding from both ears.

Police questioned a man nearby, who admitted to breaking into the woman's apartment and slashing both her ears.

The man was arrested on the spot for assaulting the woman with a knife, causing injury.

The woman's left ear was severed, and her right ear was badly cut, but she remained conscious.

'About half a year ago, he started complaining about the noise of the door, the sound of the bath, and kept complaining every time,' said a source.

The police are continuing their investigations.