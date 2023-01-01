Ohtani Shohei to join LA Dodgers on 10-year, $700-million contract
Shohei Ohtani signed a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Ohtani posted to Instagram on Saturday saying he would play for his former team's crosstown rival starting next season after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
The contract is the largest in baseball history by more than $250 million, topping the 12-year, $426.5 million deal that now-former teammate Mike Trout signed in 2019. The $70 million average annual salary also easily eclipses the previous record of $43.3 million for Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer and is more than the 2023 Opening Day payrolls of the Baltimore Orioles ($60.9 million) and the Oakland Athletics ($56.9 million).
The deal does not include any opt-outs, a source told ESPN. Another source said "the majority" of Ohtani's salary will be deferred in order to mitigate what the Dodgers are charged toward their competitive balance tax payroll on a yearly basis, giving them more freedom to add to their payroll over the life of Ohtani's contract. The deferrals, according to the source, were Ohtani's idea. ...continue reading
ESPN - Dec 10
Chris Sumo - Dec 07
See how these 19-year-olds (both of whom should turn pro next year) dismantle their more experienced foes at All-Japan Nationals.
Japan Times - Dec 04
Japanese great Shinji Ono retired from soccer at the age of 44 on Sunday, ending a career that saw him become the first player from his country to win a European club trophy.
thoroughbreddailynews.com - Dec 04
In the G1 Champions Cup, one of two elite-level races on dirt on the JRA circuit, wide barriers are almost always the kiss of death.
gamersgrade.com - Dec 02
The game line-up for Evo Japan 2024 has been revealed, and it includes a nice mix of both expected favourites and some of 2024’s most anticipated fighting games.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 01
The world changes every day, the latest technologies make our lives easier, brighter more comfortable.
Japan Today - Nov 29
Ryo Hisatsune was voted as the European tour's top rookie on Tuesday after a memorable season that saw the 21-year-old Japanese player win the French Open and earn dual membership with the PGA Tour.
Sumo Jason - Nov 27
The final match on Day 15 in the final basho of the year 2023 is an ozeki clash between Takakeisho (9-5) and Kirishima (12-2).
World Horse Racing - Nov 27
Already rated the world's best horse of 2023, Japanese champion Equinox produced a breathtaking performance to take out the G1 Japan Cup to Tokyo Racecourse for trainer Tetsuya Kimura, jockey Christophe Lemaire and owners Silk Racing!
CNN - Nov 23
He may have retired from professional baseball four years ago, but Ichiro Suzuki certainly hasn’t lost his appetite for the game.
Kyodo - Nov 21
Ozeki Kirishima picked up his eighth win on the 10th day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, leaving him in a four-way tie for the lead Tuesday.
News On Japan - Nov 20
An accident involving four motorbikes while racing on the Suzuka Circuit in central Japan on Sunday has left one rider dead.
asiarugby.com - Nov 20
There was double delight for Japan as both the men’s and women’s team became the final regional qualifiers for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with victory in the Asia Rugby qualification tournament in Osaka.
FIA World Rally Championship - Nov 20
Toyota 1-2-3 victory at home! Watch full highlights and exclusive onboard footage
itrwrestling.com - Nov 18
Having accomplished everything there is to achieve in NJPW multiple times and being widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world today, there would certainly be a lot of buzz generated if The Rainmaker joined the largest wrestling promotion in the world.
Red Bull Rally - Nov 18
Torrential rainfall, thick fog and roads covered with damp leaves were just some of the challenges faced by crews at the FORUM8 Rally Japan, the season finale.