Firefighter gropes teen girl after stealing her beef bowl

TOKYO, Dec 11 ( News On Japan ) - A male member of the fire department's rescue team has been arrested for stealing a beef bowl from a woman and then touching her body.

The 30-year-old firefighter from Gunma is suspected of snatching a beef bowl from a teenage girl at a bus stop near Takasaki Station on Friday night, Dec 8. After eating her meal, he allegedly groped the girl as she attempted to flee.

The suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, stated that he "might have touched her chest."