Kishida plans to replace senior administration officials amid money scandal

TOKYO, Dec 11 ( NHK ) - Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio plans to replace high-ranking administration officials in response to a growing money scandal involving the largest faction in his main ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He is arranging to make the reshuffles as soon as the current session of the Diet closes on Wednesday.

The scandal mainly involves the LDP faction once led by late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. It's still referred to as the "Abe faction."

Sources say the group is suspected of paying kickbacks to its members who exceeded their quotas of the sale of tickets for its fundraising events.

Most of its nearly 100 members are said to have received such payments, but kept them off their political fund reports in violation of the law.

Members of political organizations found guilty of failing to report such revenues could face fines, or even imprisonment. Violators can also be temporarily banned from voting and standing in elections.

The senior officials in question include Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu, LDP Diet affairs chief Takagi Tsuyoshi, LDP Upper House Secretary-General Seko Hiroshige, LDP policy chief Hagiuda Koichi, and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi.

Nishimura said on Sunday that he will give an explanation at an appropriate time and continue to perform his ministerial duties.