Woman in hot water for pushing 'wrong' coffee button at convenience store

FUKUOKA, Dec 11 ( News On Japan ) - A 51-year-old woman from Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested for buying a regular coffee while pouring a coffee latte into her cup at a convenience store.

According to reports, the woman purchased a coffee priced at ¥110 at the convenience store's register. However, after receiving her cup, she pressed the ¥190 cafe latte button on the self-serve coffee machine.

Store employees became suspicious after have witnessing several occurrences this month of the alleged same woman entering the store, buying coffee, and subsequently pushing the cafe latte button.

The woman said in a statement, "I had no intention of stealing, I simply pressed the wrong button."

The woman has denied all allegations.