Woman in hot water for pushing 'wrong' coffee button at convenience store
FUKUOKA, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - A 51-year-old woman from Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested for buying a regular coffee while pouring a coffee latte into her cup at a convenience store.
According to reports, the woman purchased a coffee priced at ¥110 at the convenience store's register. However, after receiving her cup, she pressed the ¥190 cafe latte button on the self-serve coffee machine.
Store employees became suspicious after have witnessing several occurrences this month of the alleged same woman entering the store, buying coffee, and subsequently pushing the cafe latte button.
The woman said in a statement, "I had no intention of stealing, I simply pressed the wrong button."
The woman has denied all allegations.
Dec 11 (ANNnewsCH) - コンビニでコーヒーを注文したのにもかかわらず、カップにカフェラテを注いだとして、女が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 11
News On Japan - Dec 11
Firefighter gropes teen girl after stealing her beef bowl
News On Japan - Dec 11

A male member of the fire department's rescue team has been arrested for stealing a beef bowl from a woman and then touching her body.
Neighbor caught red-handed cutting off elderly woman's ear over noise dispute
News On Japan - Dec 10

Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a gruesome attack on an elderly woman who suffered severe injuries with her left ear cut off and her right ear slashed.
Man who stole Buddha statue from temple turns self in
News On Japan - Dec 10

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue from a temple in Mie Prefecture.
Japan's Empress Masako marks 60th birthday
NHK - Dec 09

Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
Cop goes undercover to take upskirt videos
News On Japan - Dec 09

A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
Tokyo Disneyland apologizes for Minnie Mouse skirt-lifting incident
Kyodo - Dec 09

The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.
Nine foreign nationals, bus driver injured in 3-vehicle accident in Hokkaido
NHK - Dec 08

Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons
News On Japan - Dec 08

A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
Kidnapped schoolgirl had lethal dose of cough medicine, 58-year-old man arrested
News On Japan - Dec 08

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a 16-year-old high school girl last month in his car and taking her to his home. The girl died the following day, with an autopsy revealing a lethal dose of cough medicine in her system.
'Otaru Fart'? 30-year-old road sign causes stink
News On Japan - Dec 07

A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
What life in Fukushima's nuclear exclusion zone is like
Abroad in Japan - Dec 07

It's been 12 years since the Fukushima Nuclear disaster and the $200bn clean up effort is still ongoing. We revisit the exclusion zone for the first time in 4 years to see first hand.
Arrested drunk man has no memory of throwing bike onto train tracks
News On Japan - Dec 07

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a bicycle onto railway tracks from a footbridge.
Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
NHK - Dec 07

Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
Car crashes into Fukuoka cram school
News On Japan - Dec 07

A car driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into a classroom of a cram school in Fukuoka on Wednesday night, injuring four people, including an instructor and junior high school students.
'King of Toyoko' faces schoolgirl rape allegations
News On Japan - Dec 06

A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.
A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.