Passenger loses cool in Tokyo, abuses driver for 30 minutes
TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - A passenger has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing a taxi driver for 30 minutes, punching him in the face, and breaking the taxi's window.
Naoki Omori (41) became irate with the taxi driver as he was trying to follow the navigation system's directions in Tokyo, pulling the driver's hair and punching him in the face.
Although the driver apologized, the passenger reportedly continued to hurl insults such as 'Keep bowing your head for the rest of your life' for 30 minutes. When he realized that the driver had turned on the security light to call for help, Omori became more enraged and broke the rear door passenger window.
Omori admitted to the allegations during the investigation.
Dec 11 (FNNプライムオンライン) - タクシー運転手に30分間にわたり暴言を吐き続け、顔を殴ったうえに窓ガラスを割るなどした疑いで、乗客の男が逮捕された。 ...continue reading
Passenger loses cool in Tokyo, abuses driver for 30 minutes
News On Japan - Dec 11
A passenger has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing a taxi driver for 30 minutes, punching him in the face, and breaking the taxi's window.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A passenger has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing a taxi driver for 30 minutes, punching him in the face, and breaking the taxi's window.
Woman in hot water for pushing 'wrong' coffee button at convenience store
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 51-year-old woman from Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested for buying a regular coffee while pouring a coffee latte into her cup at a convenience store.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 51-year-old woman from Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested for buying a regular coffee while pouring a coffee latte into her cup at a convenience store.
Firefighter gropes teen girl after stealing her beef bowl
News On Japan - Dec 11
A male member of the fire department's rescue team has been arrested for stealing a beef bowl from a woman and then touching her body.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A male member of the fire department's rescue team has been arrested for stealing a beef bowl from a woman and then touching her body.
Neighbor caught red-handed cutting off elderly woman's ear over noise dispute
News On Japan - Dec 10
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a gruesome attack on an elderly woman who suffered severe injuries with her left ear cut off and her right ear slashed.
News On Japan - Dec 10
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a gruesome attack on an elderly woman who suffered severe injuries with her left ear cut off and her right ear slashed.
Man who stole Buddha statue from temple turns self in
News On Japan - Dec 10
A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue from a temple in Mie Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 10
A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue from a temple in Mie Prefecture.
Japan's Empress Masako marks 60th birthday
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
Cop goes undercover to take upskirt videos
News On Japan - Dec 09
A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
News On Japan - Dec 09
A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
Tokyo Disneyland apologizes for Minnie Mouse skirt-lifting incident
Kyodo - Dec 09
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.
Kyodo - Dec 09
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.
Nine foreign nationals, bus driver injured in 3-vehicle accident in Hokkaido
NHK - Dec 08
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
NHK - Dec 08
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons
News On Japan - Dec 08
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
News On Japan - Dec 08
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
Kidnapped schoolgirl had lethal dose of cough medicine, 58-year-old man arrested
News On Japan - Dec 08
A 58-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a 16-year-old high school girl last month in his car and taking her to his home. The girl died the following day, with an autopsy revealing a lethal dose of cough medicine in her system.
News On Japan - Dec 08
A 58-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a 16-year-old high school girl last month in his car and taking her to his home. The girl died the following day, with an autopsy revealing a lethal dose of cough medicine in her system.
'Otaru Fart'? 30-year-old road sign causes stink
News On Japan - Dec 07
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
News On Japan - Dec 07
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
What life in Fukushima's nuclear exclusion zone is like
Abroad in Japan - Dec 07
It's been 12 years since the Fukushima Nuclear disaster and the $200bn clean up effort is still ongoing. We revisit the exclusion zone for the first time in 4 years to see first hand.
Abroad in Japan - Dec 07
It's been 12 years since the Fukushima Nuclear disaster and the $200bn clean up effort is still ongoing. We revisit the exclusion zone for the first time in 4 years to see first hand.
Arrested drunk man has no memory of throwing bike onto train tracks
News On Japan - Dec 07
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a bicycle onto railway tracks from a footbridge.
News On Japan - Dec 07
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a bicycle onto railway tracks from a footbridge.
Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
NHK - Dec 07
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
NHK - Dec 07
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
Car crashes into Fukuoka cram school
News On Japan - Dec 07
A car driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into a classroom of a cram school in Fukuoka on Wednesday night, injuring four people, including an instructor and junior high school students.
News On Japan - Dec 07
A car driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into a classroom of a cram school in Fukuoka on Wednesday night, injuring four people, including an instructor and junior high school students.