Passenger loses cool in Tokyo, abuses driver for 30 minutes

TOKYO, Dec 11 ( News On Japan ) - A passenger has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing a taxi driver for 30 minutes, punching him in the face, and breaking the taxi's window.

Naoki Omori (41) became irate with the taxi driver as he was trying to follow the navigation system's directions in Tokyo, pulling the driver's hair and punching him in the face.

Although the driver apologized, the passenger reportedly continued to hurl insults such as 'Keep bowing your head for the rest of your life' for 30 minutes. When he realized that the driver had turned on the security light to call for help, Omori became more enraged and broke the rear door passenger window.

Omori admitted to the allegations during the investigation.