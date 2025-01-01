Driver admits running over elderly man, abandoning body in mountains

NAGANO, Dec 12 ( News On Japan ) - A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.

The deceased had been missing since Sunday.

The driver was arrested Monday evening, admitting to charges of hitting the elderly pedestrian at around 4 AM on Sunday morning, abandoning his body 40 kilometers away in the mountains after changing vehicles.

According to police, there was no prior acquaintance between the two individuals.