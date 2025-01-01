Driver admits running over elderly man, abandoning body in mountains
NAGANO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.
The deceased had been missing since Sunday.
The driver was arrested Monday evening, admitting to charges of hitting the elderly pedestrian at around 4 AM on Sunday morning, abandoning his body 40 kilometers away in the mountains after changing vehicles.
According to police, there was no prior acquaintance between the two individuals.
Dec 12 (ANNnewsCH) - 長野県の山の中で見つかった男性の遺体。交通事故に巻き込まれた痕が残っていました。 ...continue reading
Japan's Kishida to fire more officials in growing fundraising scandal
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to restore trust in his government amid reports he is planning to purge ministers embroiled in a fundraising scandal.
Major gender gap in Japan's perceptions of childcare duties: survey
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
21-year-old Japan military man admits to random killing
A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".
Jones wins race for Japan head coach job: reports
Forty-two days after walking away from the Wallabies, Eddie Jones has been chosen to return as head coach of Japan, according to multiple Japanese reports.
Ohtani Shohei to join LA Dodgers on 10-year, $700-million contract
Shohei Ohtani signed a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Ohtani posted to Instagram on Saturday saying he would play for his former team's crosstown rival starting next season after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
Dead sardines stretching 1km wash ashore in Japan
Thousands of tonnes of dead sardines have washed up on a beach in northern Japan for unknown reasons, officials say.
Nine foreign nationals, bus driver injured in 3-vehicle accident in Hokkaido
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
'Dynaland' ski resort opens in snow-covered Gifu mountains
The ski slopes of "Dynaland" in Gujo City, Gifu Prefecture, opened for business on Friday, with expectations high this season after a disappointing last winter, and snow already reaching a depth of 1 meter in some areas.
Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
Japan universities free for households with 3 or more children starting 2025, no income limit
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
'Otaru Fart'? 30-year-old road sign causes stink
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
Oppenheimer to finally be released in Japan after 'Barbenheimer' backlash
Audiences in Japan will finally get to see Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan's hit biopic about the creator of the nuclear bomb – following criticism that it was marketed in a way that trivialised the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
'King of Toyoko' faces schoolgirl rape allegations
A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.
Tokyo plans to make all high schools free from 2024, including lunch
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
