ANA launches world beating virtual travel app

TOKYO, Dec 12 ( News On Japan ) - Ever wanted to visit the world's most populat tourist destinations with your avatar? ANA has announced the launched of a new travel app that will take you to 64 locations worldwide, ranging from Kyoto's Nijo Castle to Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni, with a single smartphone.

The ANA app, unveiled Monday claiming to be the world's first, provides guided tours at each destination and allows users to accumulate miles as they continue their virtual journey.

The app also features a shopping mall where users can purchase brand goods and local specialties that are physically delivered to them. ANA plans to expand the range of stores available within the app.

ANA aims to boost actual travel and contribute to local economies through the sale of local specialties, using this virtual travel experience as a starting point.