Japan November wholesale inflation slows sharply as cost pressures ease

TOKYO, Dec 12 ( Reuters ) - Japan's wholesale inflation slowed sharply in November as fuel and commodity prices fell, data showed on Tuesday, a sign of easing cost-push pressure in the world's third-largest economy.

The data underscores the Bank of Japan's view commodity-driven inflation will gradually dissipate and shifts the market's focus to whether domestic demand will be strong enough for the central bank to phase out stimulus.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices companies charge each other for their goods and services, in November rose 0.3% from a year earlier, BOJ data showed, compared with the median market forecast for a 0.1% increase.

It followed a 0.9% gain in October and marked the 11th straight month of slowdown since December last year, when wholesale inflation hit 10.6%, the data showed.