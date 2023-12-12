Three ex-SDF members found guilty of indecent assault of female subordinate
FUKUOKA, Dec 12 (NHK) - A Japanese court has found three male former Ground Self-Defense Force members guilty on charges of indecent assault of a female subordinate.
The Fukushima District Court on Tuesday handed down two-year prison sentences, suspended for four years, to Shibuya Shutaro, Sekine Akito and Kimezawa Yusuke.
Prosecutors had demanded two-year sentences, alleging that the three defendants touched Gonoi Rina through her clothing at a training facility in Hokkaido in August 2021.
The three defendants had pleaded not guilty. They admitted to forcing Gonoi down using martial arts moves but said they had no intention of committing indecent acts.
Presiding judge Miura Takaaki said Gonoi's testimony in court matched those of higher-ranking members who were at the party and are credible. He said key parts of other testimonies by her superiors were also consistent and the behavior of the three defendants was suggestive of sexual acts. ...continue reading
NHK - Dec 12
The Guardian - Dec 12
A Japanese zoo has launched an investigation after apparently killing 31 of its 40 squirrels by mistake with treatments meant to kill parasites, officials said.
News On Japan - Dec 12
A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.
CNA - Dec 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to restore trust in his government amid reports he is planning to purge ministers embroiled in a fundraising scandal.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".
Sydney Morning Herald - Dec 11
Forty-two days after walking away from the Wallabies, Eddie Jones has been chosen to return as head coach of Japan, according to multiple Japanese reports.
ESPN - Dec 10
Shohei Ohtani signed a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Ohtani posted to Instagram on Saturday saying he would play for his former team's crosstown rival starting next season after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
Canberra Times - Dec 09
Thousands of tonnes of dead sardines have washed up on a beach in northern Japan for unknown reasons, officials say.
NHK - Dec 08
Nine foreign passengers on a sightseeing bus and their driver have been injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
News On Japan - Dec 08
The ski slopes of "Dynaland" in Gujo City, Gifu Prefecture, opened for business on Friday, with expectations high this season after a disappointing last winter, and snow already reaching a depth of 1 meter in some areas.
News On Japan - Dec 08
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
News On Japan - Dec 07
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
News On Japan - Dec 07
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
The Guardian - Dec 07
Audiences in Japan will finally get to see Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan's hit biopic about the creator of the nuclear bomb – following criticism that it was marketed in a way that trivialised the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
NHK - Dec 07
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.